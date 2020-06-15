Sushant Singh Rajput demise: Netizens troll & call Sonakshi Sinha ‘product of nepotism’ for her latest post

Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise has left everyone in a state of grief and shock. Sonakshi Sinha penned her thoughts about the same and called out the spread of hate post the actor’s demise. However, her latest post did not go down well with fans as many Twitter users trolled her.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise has left everyone in a state of shock and grief. In Bollywood too, many stars have expressed grief and shock over the sudden death of the Kedarnath actor. From to to , many mourned the loss of the young talent on social media. Amid this, ’s latest post seems to have irked netizens. Sonakshi took to social media to share a post where she called out ‘certain people’ for spewing hate post the actor’s demise.

However, Sonakshi’s post did not go down too well with Twitter users. The Dabangg 3 star was called out in the comment section of her post on social media and many users called her a ‘product of nepotism’ for her post. Sonakshi had shared a note on social media where she wrote, “The problem with wrestling pigs is that you get dirty and pigs enjoy it. To certain people trying to garner publicity and highlight THEIR issues using the death of a member of our fraternity.. PLEASE just stop. Your spewing negativity, hate and toxicity is really not required right now. Have some respect for the departed.”

Seeing this, many Twitter users went ahead and trolled the Dabangg 3 star for making such a post after the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. A user wrote, “Sorry to say Mam, but one cannnot deny the fact which actually exist. If this is about the talks of nepotism etc then its not a pig fight. And you addressing anybody as a pig shows your level of understanding and intellect.” Another user called her out and wrote, “Here comes nepotism didi with her Gyaan.” Some even questioned Sonakshi for Bollywood not being there with Sushant when he needed them. A user wrote, “Fraternity!!!! Where was this Fraternity when he needed them? Why none tried to call him? This is no secret that he was in depression from last 1 year but what this Fraternity did?”

Here are the tweets on ’s post after Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise:

Fraternity!!!! Where was this Fraternity when he needed them? Why none tried to call him?

This is no secret that he was in depression from last 1 year but what this Fraternity did? — (@Gupta_Ji__) June 15, 2020

U r the product of nepotism...otherwise u could not have become a bank clerk — Ashutosh singh (@ashutoshsinghh2) June 15, 2020

Nepotakshi describing self — Himanshu shekhar (@Himanshu2201) June 15, 2020

How disgusting is this tweet. Ready to murder another outsider after murdering one — Sana (@Sneha20984032) June 15, 2020

Here comes star kids blaming others to atone their sins!! — suhani jain (@SeOb_8496) June 15, 2020

Ohh really @sonakshisinha Okk tell us # nepotism exits or not — Arpita (@Arpita35722711) June 15, 2020

Sorry to say Mam, but one cannnot deny the fact which actually exist. If this is about the talks of nepotism etc then its not a pig fight. And you addressing anybody as a pig shows your level of understanding and intellect. — Prachi Sharma (@PrachiS66496895) June 15, 2020

You guys didn't have any morals/ethics when the one who "departed" was alive. Your bollywood has blood on his hands now. Trust me, the people won't forgive you. You guys and your nepotism took a wonderful person away from us. Karma will hit back soon. #BycottBollywood — Aman Shrivastav (@A_M_A_N_26) June 15, 2020

Seriously? THAT outrages you? Not the treatment Sushant had to go through from your fraternity? He was never part of your fraternity because you lot never allowed him. He said that far too many times but nobody heard him! — Crime Master Gogi (@tvphangurl1) June 15, 2020

He was never a member of your fraternity Sonakshi. Just don’t speak at all! You didn’t know him. Leave it, his Television Industry is there to mourn for him. Please! Have a great day ahead — (@aakankshaajoshi) June 15, 2020

You don’t know the first thing about struggle. You came into the industry because of your father. He had no god-father and started his career from tv serials and then came into movie. ON HIS OWN. The “industry” let him down. The industry is a poisonous pit and you’re a part of it — Janardan (@janardanaaa) June 15, 2020

Meanwhile, many actors have expressed grief over Sushant’s untimely and sudden demise. The 34-year-old actor was gearing up for his film Dil Bechara with Sanjana Sanghi. He was last seen on screen in Chhichhore with . Sushant's funeral took place in Mumbai on Monday amid his near and dear ones. Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Varun Sharma, Dinesh Vijan, Kriti Sanon and more also came to pay their last respects to the late actor.

