  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput demise: Netizens troll & call Sonakshi Sinha ‘product of nepotism’ for her latest post

Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise has left everyone in a state of grief and shock. Sonakshi Sinha penned her thoughts about the same and called out the spread of hate post the actor’s demise. However, her latest post did not go down well with fans as many Twitter users trolled her.
34100 reads Mumbai Updated: June 15, 2020 08:07 pm
Sushant Singh Rajput demise: Netizens troll & call Sonakshi Sinha ‘product of nepotism’ for her latest post Sushant Singh Rajput demise: Netizens troll & call Sonakshi Sinha ‘product of nepotism’ for her latest post
  • 6
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise has left everyone in a state of shock and grief. In Bollywood too, many stars have expressed grief and shock over the sudden death of the Kedarnath actor. From Shah Rukh Khan to Salman Khan to Akshay Kumar, many mourned the loss of the young talent on social media. Amid this, Sonakshi Sinha’s latest post seems to have irked netizens. Sonakshi took to social media to share a post where she called out ‘certain people’ for spewing hate post the actor’s demise. 

However, Sonakshi’s post did not go down too well with Twitter users. The Dabangg 3 star was called out in the comment section of her post on social media and many users called her a ‘product of nepotism’ for her post. Sonakshi had shared a note on social media where she wrote, “The problem with wrestling pigs is that you get dirty and pigs enjoy it. To certain people trying to garner publicity and highlight THEIR issues using the death of a member of our fraternity.. PLEASE just stop. Your spewing negativity, hate and toxicity is really not required right now. Have some respect for the departed.” 

Also Read|Sushant Singh Rajput Funeral: Kedarnath actor's last rites journey takes place amid family & friends

Seeing this, many Twitter users went ahead and trolled the Dabangg 3 star for making such a post after the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. A user wrote, “Sorry to say Mam, but one cannnot deny the fact which actually exist. If this is about the talks of nepotism etc then its not a pig fight. And you addressing anybody as a pig shows your level of understanding and intellect.” Another user called her out and wrote, “Here comes nepotism didi with her Gyaan.” Some even questioned Sonakshi for Bollywood not being there with Sushant when he needed them. A user wrote, “Fraternity!!!! Where was this Fraternity when he needed them? Why none tried to call him? This is no secret that he was in depression from last 1 year but what this Fraternity did?” 

Here are the tweets on Sonakshi Sinha’s post after Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise:

Meanwhile, many actors have expressed grief over Sushant’s untimely and sudden demise. The 34-year-old actor was gearing up for his film Dil Bechara with Sanjana Sanghi. He was last seen on screen in Chhichhore with Shraddha Kapoor. Sushant's funeral took place in Mumbai on Monday amid his near and dear ones. Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Varun Sharma, Dinesh Vijan, Kriti Sanon and more also came to pay their last respects to the late actor.

Credits :Twitter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Demise: Shah Rukh Khan to Priyanka Chopra and others mourn the actor’s death
Sejal Kumar: From being rejected at auditions & leaving an economic degree to a YouTube sensation
Himanshi Khurana on Asim Riaz, emotional breakdown, Tamasha, Khyaal Rakhya Kar
Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Check out the star's RARE facts
Time Machine: Disha Patani on dating Tiger Shroff, trolls, what love means to her, dance
Disha Patani’s Inspiring Journey In Bollywood
Love Talkies: Miley Jab Hum Tum’s Sanaya Irani & Mohit Sehgal on their wedding, fights, Nach Baliye
Here’s all you need to do to stay fit like Kiara Advani
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s love story will leave you surprised
What Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Malaika Arora & Mandira Bedi eat in an entire day
When Bollywood biggies set the stage on fire with their killer dance moves
Anonymous 19 minutes ago

There is something fishy about SSR' s death .

Anonymous 19 minutes ago

Maybe she kept in touch with Sushant , maybe many other celebs did , maybe many tried to help him , we don’t know who helped him and who didn’t , so let’s not generalise all Bollywood and blame entire film industry

Anonymous 23 minutes ago

This dig at kangana proves only one thing, the industry who wants to have an opinion in everything happening in India, is not even ready for a confrontation involving a colonial practice of Nepotism even when video proofs & comments of SSR are available.Wake up dumbo.

Anonymous 38 minutes ago

She wrote this tweet for Kangana..

Anonymous 1 hour ago

PV can I request you please to blank out this site for one day as a mark of respect to SSR.no fashion articles no throwback pics just a photo of the man who so tragically ended his life. Thanks

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Sorry if you are related to pig you need not bring it now, we understood it long before..

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement