Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: No suicide note found, investigation underway reveals Mumbai Police

Mumbai Police has passed an official statement on Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide. Read to know more.

Sushant Singh Rajput sent shock waves across the film industry on Sunday as he was found hanging in his apartment in Mumbai. The shocking news of his death comes just a few days after his ex-manager Disha Salian passed away. The actor had mourned the loss of his ex-manager on Instagram. As per reports, a team of Mumbai police has reached the actor's Bandra apartment in Mumbai. DCP Pranay Ashok of Mumbai police said that the actor has committed suicide but they have not found any note in his house yet. The police are still investigating.

Rajput started his career with television serials. His debut show was Star Plus's romantic drama Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil in the year 2008. He made his film debut in the buddy drama Kai Po Che! in the year 2013. Sushant has entertained the audience with his amazing performance in films like M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kedarnath, Chhichhore and more. The 34-year-old star's demise was mourned by his peers on Twitter who took to the microblogging site to express their shock and grief.

(Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput passes away; MS Dhoni star commits suicide)

Sushant's last post was an emotional note on his mom who had passed away when the actor was just 16 years old. The M.S. Dhoni actor had shared a black and white collage of his mother and his own. Sharing the monochrome picture, Sushant wrote, "Blurred past evaporating from teardrops Unending dreams carving an arc of smile And a fleeting life, negotiating between the two... #माँ." Amid the lockdown, Sushant had been treating fans with some unique and throwback photos on his Instagram account.

