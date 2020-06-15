Sushant Singh Rajput demise: Nupur Sanon emotionally remembers her friend with a photo; Hits back at trolls

Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise has left everyone shocked. His close friend Nupur Sanon shared a throwback photo with the actor and remembered him emotionally. Nupur even sent out a strong message to trolls as well.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away at the age of 34 in Mumbai. The Kedarnath actor was reportedly found dead in his apartment and his demise left shockwaves across Bollywood. As per recent reports of the post mortem, the actor passed away due to asphyxia due to hanging. Since yesterday, tributes have been pouring in for Sushant on social media and now, his close friend Nupur Sanon shared an emotional note to the actor with a throwback photo with Sushant.

Nupur took to social media to recall the happier times with Sushant and shared a throwback photo with him. In the photo, Sushant can be seen hugging Nupur and they both can be seen flashing their smiles. With this, Nupur wrote the lines of a song Yaadein and remembered her dear friend who passed away in Mumbai on June 14, 2020. Along with this, Nupur also sent out a strong message against all the trolls who had been attacking everyone who has been remembering Sushant.

Nupur wrote, “नग़मे हैं ,शिकवे हैं ,किस्से हैं ,बातें हैं,” with a heartbreak emoticon. She even shared a strong message against trolls. Nupur shared a long statement on it and part of it read, “everyone has suddenly started to talk about mental health on social media since yesterday...And then we have people harassing people who are actually in a state of shock, who are hurt, who are grieving, by sending them disgusting tweets, msgs, comments, for not posting on Instagram.”

Here are Nupur Sanon’s posts on Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise:

Meanwhile, Sushant’s death has raised the conversation of Mental health in Bollywood. Last evening, Deepika Paduone, , , Vicky Kaushal, , and more paid their emotional tributes to the Kedarnath actor. As per reports, Sushant’s funeral will be held in Mumbai today. His father will be arriving in Mumbai today from Patna, Bihar.

