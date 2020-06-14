  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Politician Pappu Yadav meets actor's family in Patna, demands CBI enquiry

As per Mumbai Police, Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide, however, no suicide report was found from his apartment.
9050 reads Mumbai
News,Sushant Singh Rajput demiseSushant Singh Rajput Demise: Politician Pappu Yadav meets actor's family in Patna, demands CBI enquiry
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Sushant Singh Rajput sent shock waves across film and political circles on Sunday as reports of his suicide surfaced. As per Mumbai Police, Sushant Singh committed suicide, however, no suicide report was found from his apartment. The investigation is currently underway. The actor who hails from Patna, Bihar, has his family there. Bihar-based politician and Jan Adhikar Party Chief Pappu Yadav reached out to the late actor's parents and visited them. He also shared a glimpse of the same on his Twitter account. 

Yadav also demanded that there must be a CBI enquiry into Sushant's unfortunate and untimely demise. He tweeted, "Bihar ke Gaurav Sushant Singh Rajput Atmahtya nahi kar sakte! Unki maut ki CBI jaanch ho (Bihar's pride, Sushant Singh Rajput, cannot commit suicide. His death must be probed by the CBI.)" He also shared a picture of what seems like Sushant's devastated father surrounded by their relatives. Yadav also mentioned that Sushant's father had spokent to him just a few hours before his death and he too wants a CBI probe in the matter.  

Take a look at his post below:

Sushant had made his mark in the film and TV space. He starred in Pavitra Rishta and made his Bollywood debut in Kai Po Che. He went on to star in MS Dhoni and Chhichore which were a massive box office success. All of 34, Sushant was reportedly dating Rhea Chakraborty. The shocking news of his death comes just few days after his ex-manager Disha Salian passed away. The actor had mourned the loss of his ex-manager on Instagram.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Latest Videos
Sejal Kumar: From being rejected at auditions & leaving an economic degree to a YouTube sensation
Himanshi Khurana on Asim Riaz, emotional breakdown, Tamasha, Khyaal Rakhya Kar
Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Check out the star's RARE facts
Time Machine: Disha Patani on dating Tiger Shroff, trolls, what love means to her, dance
Disha Patani’s Inspiring Journey In Bollywood
Love Talkies: Miley Jab Hum Tum’s Sanaya Irani & Mohit Sehgal on their wedding, fights, Nach Baliye
Here’s all you need to do to stay fit like Kiara Advani
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s love story will leave you surprised
What Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Malaika Arora & Mandira Bedi eat in an entire day
When Bollywood biggies set the stage on fire with their killer dance moves
Erica Fernandes: I am NOT keen to resume Kasautii Zindagii Kay shoot; In a BIG dilemma

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement