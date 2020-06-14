Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Politician Pappu Yadav meets actor's family in Patna, demands CBI enquiry

As per Mumbai Police, Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide, however, no suicide report was found from his apartment.

Sushant Singh Rajput sent shock waves across film and political circles on Sunday as reports of his suicide surfaced. As per Mumbai Police, Sushant Singh committed suicide, however, no suicide report was found from his apartment. The investigation is currently underway. The actor who hails from Patna, Bihar, has his family there. Bihar-based politician and Jan Adhikar Party Chief Pappu Yadav reached out to the late actor's parents and visited them. He also shared a glimpse of the same on his Twitter account.

Yadav also demanded that there must be a CBI enquiry into Sushant's unfortunate and untimely demise. He tweeted, "Bihar ke Gaurav Sushant Singh Rajput Atmahtya nahi kar sakte! Unki maut ki CBI jaanch ho (Bihar's pride, Sushant Singh Rajput, cannot commit suicide. His death must be probed by the CBI.)" He also shared a picture of what seems like Sushant's devastated father surrounded by their relatives. Yadav also mentioned that Sushant's father had spokent to him just a few hours before his death and he too wants a CBI probe in the matter.

Take a look at his post below:

बिहार के गौरव सुशांत सिंह राजपूत आत्महत्या नहीं कर सकते! उनकी मौत की सीबीआई जांच हो। उनके पिताजी से पटना स्थित आवास पर मिला, वह सीबीआई जांच चाहते हैं, वह कहते हैं कि मौत के दो घंटे पहले उनकी बात हुई थी। खुदकुशी जैसी कोई बात ही नहीं थी! उनके परिजनों से मिलकर भावविह्वल हो गया। pic.twitter.com/V41Sqcl1Yg — Sewak Pappu Yadav (@pappuyadavjapl) June 14, 2020

Sushant had made his mark in the film and TV space. He starred in Pavitra Rishta and made his Bollywood debut in Kai Po Che. He went on to star in MS Dhoni and Chhichore which were a massive box office success. All of 34, Sushant was reportedly dating Rhea Chakraborty. The shocking news of his death comes just few days after his ex-manager Disha Salian passed away. The actor had mourned the loss of his ex-manager on Instagram.

