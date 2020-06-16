Sushant Singh Rajput demise: Ranvir Shorey talks about his memories, Bollywood not being there for support

Ranvir Shorey gets talking about the thoughts going on in his mind at Sushant Singh Rajput's funeral, his fond memories with the Sonchiriya actor, and some more.

Sushant Singh Rajput died of suicide on June 14, 2020. The actor's demise has left the entire industry in a state of shock and while everyone continues to pour in their condolences and prayers for the actor, many are still reeling from the grief. The actor's last rites took place yesterday (June 15, 2020) and his ashes will be immersed in the Ganges back at home, in Patna.

In an interview, Sushant's Sonchiriya co-star Ranvir Shorey got talking about the actor, working with him, and some more. Talking about being present at his funeral and the thoughts going on in his mind, he revealed how it was dismaying to see an actor at the peak of his career, leave us so unexpectedly. He added how we are left with questions like what was going through his head and what prompted him to take such a drastic step, leaving his family behind. He also said how it was heartbreaking to watch his family cope up with this loss.

Ask him if he knew about Sushant's state of mind, he said that he wasn't in touch with him for a while and the last he knew was he is doing well and had exciting projects coming up. Ranvir also shared a fond memory with him about a lunar event happening back when they were shooting for their film in Dhaulpur. He recalled how he flew down his telescope, set it up at the hotel's garden and organized a get-together and how he made him see the rings of Saturn that night and he will never forget that.

He further added how though they worked in just film, it was a deep bond and back then, they were all bonded and impassioned in making of the beautiful film. He spoke about how the movie did not do well but received rave reviews. He added how he never thought that this shared journey will be cut short in such a manner and that this is very sad.

When asked about how it is being said constantly that Bollywood failed to provide him with the support he needed, he said that while he is not aware of details in particular, he knows how fickle and ruthless this business is, especially as one gets closer to the top. He further added that there is a need for a freer and democratic environment in the film business.

