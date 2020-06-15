  1. Home
Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Rhea Chakraborty arrives at Cooper Hospital with her close family members

Rhea Chakraborty arrived at Cooper Hospital with her close family members a day after her rumoured boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput passed away.
55241 reads Mumbai Updated: June 15, 2020 02:10 pm
Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Rhea Chakraborty arrives at Cooper Hospital with her close family members
A day after Sushant Singh Rajput's demise, his rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty was snapped at Cooper Hospital in Mumbai's Juhu on Monday. As per Mumbai Police, the 34-year-old actor committed suicide at his Bandra residence on Monday. The autopsy report has now confirmed the actor's death due to asphyxia. Numerous Bollywood stars came forward to mourn his demise. From Shah Rukh Khan to Anushka Sharma, social media was flooded with messages of shock and prayers for his family.  

While Sushant' sister Nitu Singh was one of the first ones to arrive at his residence, the actor's family has now reached Mumbai for the funeral which is slated to be held later today. 

Take a look:

Sushant's last Instagram post, which was shared on June 3, was dedicated to his late mother. The caption read, "Blurred past evaporating from teardrops. Unending dreams carving an arc of smile. And a fleeting life, negotiating between the two... #माँ," along with a heart emoticon. Apart from paying their condolences, celebrities also urged fans and followers to seek help if depression strikes. 

Deepika's post read, "As a person who has had a lived experience with mental illness, I cannot stress enough about the importance of reaching out. Talk. Communicate. Express. Seek Help. Remember, You are not alone. We are in this together. And most importantly, there is hope."

The actor's last rites will be held in Mumbai's Vile Parle. 

Anonymous 1 hour ago

I hope she finds the strength to deal with all of this.

