Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty to be interrogated by Mumbai Police?

Following Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden demise, it has been reported that the police will reach out to his rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty for a statement.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on Sunday. The actor died in his Bandra apartment in Mumbai. The actor was rumoured to be dating actress Rhea Chakraborty. Although the couple chose to keep their rumoured relationship private, they would share pictures on social media hinting that they were happy together. While the actress has been away from the spotlight since the news of Sushant's death made the headlines, a new report claims the police will approach the actress to record her statement.

As reported by News18, the actress was practising social distancing with Sushant amid the lockdown. However, the MS Dhoni star sent her back to her residence just a day before he took the drastic step. The report claims the police want to know the details of their relationship, the reason behind his depression and other details to understand what prompted him to take the step.

The actor was previously dating his Pavitra Rishta co-star Ankita Lokhande. His death has left the country asking the reason behind the drastic step. While reports claimed the actor was battling depression, the officials have confirmed that they did not find a note. The police have completed the postmortem and as per the report, Sushant's died of asphyxia due to hanging, confirming that he committed suicide. "Team of 3 doctors have conducted the autopsy of #SushanthSinghRajput. The provisional cause of death is asphyxia due to hanging: Abhishek Trimukhe, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP)," ANI tweeted.

