Sushant Singh Rajput demise: Sanjana Sanghi pens emotional, calls Dil Bechara 'a gift everyone is yet to see'

Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise continues to be a cause of grief and shock for many. Even though it has been one week since we first heard about the sad news, many are trying to come to terms with the fact that he is no more. The actor's Dil Bechara co star Sanjana Sanghi has now taken to social media to pen down a heartfelt note and with it, she has also made a promise to the late actor.

She wrote along with the photos, "Whoever said time helps heal all wounds, was lying. Some feel like they’re being ripped open, again and again, and bleeding - Of moments that now will forever remain memories, Of laughs together that were but will never again be, Of questions that will remain unanswered, Of disbelief, that only keeps growing. But these wounds also contain a film, a gift that everyone is yet to see, Wounds that contain dreams, plans, and desires for our country’s children, their education and their future that will be fulfilled, Wounds that contain a passion for an endless creative zest for every artist there is, Wounds that contain the hope for a world that promises to uphold honesty, integrity, kindness and embraces individuality - rid of all toxicity, I vow that I will do everything to make sure each of these dreams are fulfilled, like you always wanted me to. Except, you’d promised we’d do it all together."

Dil Bechara was due for a release in May 2020, however, the lockdown lead to the movie's release being postponed. However, reports have it that the movie will not be releasing on OTT, but fans of Sushant have been insisting on having the movie release in theatres so that they can give him the due respect and also, watch him on the big screens for the one last time.

