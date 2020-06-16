  1. Home
Sushant Singh Rajput demise: Shane Watson pays heartfelt tribute to late actor by recalling MS Dhoni biopic

Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden demise has left everyone shocked and heartbroken. Australian cricketer Shane Watson has now paid his tribute to the late actor through the medium of a tweet.
11656 reads Mumbai
Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise has left the entire film industry and the nation heartbroken. As per police statements, the actor had committed suicide at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai. He was 34 at the time of his death. Numerous celebs took to social media and paid their last tributes to the late actor. Many others like Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Vivek Oberoi, and others attended his funeral. Sushant’s ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande paid a visit to his residence recently.

Australian all-rounder Shane Watson has also paid tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput through the medium of a tweet that reads, “I can’t stop thinking about #sushantsinghrajput. It is just so tragic!!! In The Untold Story, at times you forgot whether it was Sushant or MSD. Amazing portrayal and now the world is much poorer with him not here in it. #gonetoosoon.” Not only that but the popular cricketer has also shared a black and white picture of the MS Dhoni star.

Check out his tweet below:

We all know what a fabulous performance Sushant had put up in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story in which he had played the role of the Indian skipper. His name became almost synonymous with the movie. The biopic proved to be a breakthrough for the late actor’s career. Sushant Singh Rajput initially began his journey in the Indian television industry and gave stellar performances in shows like Pavitra Rishta and Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil. He then made his debut in Bollywood with the movie Kai Po Che.

(ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput Passes Away: 34 year old actor found dead at Mumbai home; police say suicide)

Credits :Twitter

