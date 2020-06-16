Sushant Singh Rajput demise: Shekhar Kapur asks all to bring down the ‘system’; Says ‘naming few has no value’

Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise has sparked a debate on social media and many fans of the actor are outraged about his untimely death. Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur recently expressed his thoughts on the outrage.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020, and since then, fans of the actor have been extremely saddened by his untimely demise. Sushant’s sudden death has sent shockwaves across Bollywood and many stars have been paying their tributes to the Chhichhore actor on social media. Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur too had tweeted and expressed immense grief over Sushant’s demise. The filmmaker wrote that he knew what paint the actor was going through and wished that he would be around to support him in the past 6 months.

Post Sushant’s demise, there is massive outrage on social media and many twitter users have been enraged about the actor’s sudden demise. Amid this, Shekhar Kapur has urged people to bring down the system as a whole that they think is responsible and not name a few people from it. The filmmaker took to social media and expressed his thoughts over the anger and grief among the people over Sushant’s demise. He urged all those who care about the actor to bring down the system.

If you really care, if you’re really angry, then bring down the system. Not the individual. That’s guerilla warfare. Not a spurt of anger. #SushantSinghRajput — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) June 16, 2020

Meanwhile, Sushant’s demise has sparked many debates on social media and fans all over are enraged over the Chhichhore actor’s demise. Post Sushant’s demise many stars like , , , , Vicky Kaushal, , , Sara Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and more paid their last respects to the actor on social media. Sushant’s funeral took place in Mumbai yesterday. Rajkumma Rao, , Kriti Sanon, Dinesh Vijan, Mukesh Chhabra and more bid adieu to their friend along with his family.

