Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Siddhant Chaturvedi expresses unfulfilled wish to meet actor and talk in Bhojpuri

Sushant Singh Rajput shocked the nation when he died by suicide on June 14, 2020, and left us and his family members for the heavenly abode. On June 14, 2020, Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his Bandra residence and when the Mumbai police reached his residence, they ruled out any foul play and later, the post-mortem reports confirmed that the actor died due to asphyxia. Soon after his death, B-town celebs and political personalities took to social media to pen heartwarming notes for the actor, and today, Gully Boy fame M C Sher aka Siddhant Chaturvedi took to Instagram and shared an emotional post in memory of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

By way of the post, Siddhant Chaturvedi expressed how he wanted to meet Sushant someday and have a conversation in Bhojpuri. “Jab tum they, hum kujh nahi they, ab hum hain, to tum nahi, socha tha...milkar bhojpuri me batiyaenge tumse guru...Ballia se Patna itna bhi door nahi,” read Siddhant’s post. Earlier, Siddhant had shared a note on the actor’s death, along with a picture of them together, which said that wanted to show him one day. In the photo, Siddhant is seen posing with Sushant and Jacqueline Fernandez and alongside the photo, he wrote, “Ye Photo bohot khaas hai, Socha tha ki jab phir kabhi milengey toh dikhaunga aur poochunga - “Aap ko yaad hai?! Main wahi ladka hun. Yanhi se mera safar shuru hua tha, aur aap usme hamesha rahengey bhai. @sushantsinghrajput…”

Yesterday, Sushant’s ex-girlfriend and Pavitra Rishta co-star, Ankita Lokhande, was snapped outside the late actor’s house as she visited his family to offer condolences.

