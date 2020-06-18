Sushant Singh Rajput demise: Style actor Sahil Khan reveals a Bollywood ‘superstar’ meddled with his career

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise has left fans in shock. It has kickstarted the nepotism debate and now, Style actor Sahil Khan took to social media to share why he quit Bollywood.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise at the age of 34 has left everyone in a state of shock. From Sushant’s fans to colleagues, everyone has been in a state of grief over the sudden loss of the talented actor. Sushant passed away on June 14, 2020, and reports revealed that the actor was suffering from depression for the past 6 months. Post Sushant’s demise, angry and outraged fans started the nepotism debate on social media that several Bollywood celebs like and more also spoke about. Now, Style actor Sahil Khan also revealed with a magazine cover on social media as to why he quit Bollywood.

Taking to his Instagram account, the Style actor shared a magazine cover of Stardust magazine that featured him along with and . Hitting back at a Bollywood superstar who he was a fan of, Sahil revealed that he faced the heat from the same superstar as he was an outsider to the industry and was new back then. In his cryptic post, Sahil shared how a certain superstar would ask him to star in films in side roles and also become a part of TV shows. Not just this, Sahil shared that the same superstar also had him removed from certain films.

Sharing the cover on social media and adding to the nepotism debate, Sahil wrote, “BOHUT KAM LOGON KE SAATH ZINDAGI MAIN AESA HOTA HAI KE APNI 1st FILM #STYLE KE BAD INDIA KE SABSE TOP FILM MAGAZINE KE COVER PAR, DO INDIA KE SAB SE BADE SUPER STAR KE SAATH HO.... MAGAR UNME SE EK SUPER STAR KO BOHUT BURA LAGA JAB KE MAIN TO NAYA THA, UNKA FAN THA, KAMZOR THA PHIR BHI WOH MUJHE KAI BAAR SIDE ROLE KE LIYE BULATE RAHE, TV SHOW KE LIYE BHI BULATE RAHE - AUR PHIR KAI FILMS SE MUJHE NIKALWA DIYA NAAM BADE AUR DARSHAN CHOTE GUESS WHO ??? I DONT GIVE A FUCK TODAY FOR HIM COZ @sushantsinghrajput NE UNKA SUCHHA ASLI CHEHRA DIKHA DIYA. DUNIYA KE WOH LOG NEW TALENTS SE KITNA DARTE HAI - 20 SAAL MAIN JOHN ABRAHAM KE ILAWA KOI NAHI AYA INDUSTRY MAIN BADA STAR COZ KOI ANE HI NAHI DETA; ONLY STAR SON KO HI KAAM MILTA HAI - THINK ABOUT IT - RIP@sushantsinghrajput.”

Here is Sahil Khan’s note post Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise:

Not just this, Sahil also shared a video in which he was seen praising his Style co-actor Sharman Joshi. He went ahead and revealed in the video that he likes to live his life on his own terms and is extremely content with where he reached. He mentioned that he never struggled to be a movie star as he never aspired to be that. Post Sushant’s demise, Sahil had also shared a photo of the Kedarnath actor on social media and paid a heartfelt tribute to him. Sushant’s funeral took place in Mumbai on Monday, June 15, 2020. Kriti Sanon, Rajkummar Rao, and a few other Bollywood celebs were present to pay their last respects to their friend and late Kedarnath actor.

