Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Sugandha Mishra shocked by self made actor’s death; Says ‘Still can’t believe’

Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise has left everyone heartbroken. Television actress Sugandha Mishra also mourned Sushant’s demise and said she can’t believe that the actor is no more.

June 14, which started as a normal day for everyone, turned out to be a black day for the glamour world. Sushant Singh Rajput, one of Bollywood’s most talented actors, passed away today. The actor was found dead in his Bandra apartment and according to media reports, he had committed suicide. The media reports also suggested that the Chhichhore star was battling depression for quite some time now. The unfortunate news has left the entire nation in grave shock and the social media was flooded with messages of condolences for Sushant.

To note, Sushant’s demise has not just jolted Bollywood, but the television industry is also mourning his demise. After all, the 34 year old actor had made his acting debut with television. Sugandha Mishra, who is known for her performance on The Kapil Sharma Show, also paid her condolences on Instagram. The actress shared pictures of herself with Sushant and wrote that she is still finding it hard to come in terms with this heartbreaking news. “Still Can’t believe… Ever Smiling..Positive..Hardworking.. self-made #superstar @sushantsinghrajput #sushantsinghrajput u will be missed.. May ur soul Rest In Peace shocked #cantbelieve #ripsushantsinghrajput,” Sugandha wrote with a broken heart emoticon.

Meanwhile, Mumbai police has been investigating the matter and haven’t found a suicide note from Sushant’s house. “Actor Sushant Singh Rajput has died apparently due to hanging but police can tell the exact cause of his death only after receiving post mortem report. So far, we have not found any suspicious object,” DCP Abhishek Trimukhe had told ANI.

