Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Udaan actor Rajat Barmecha questions where was the industry when he needed them

Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise has left everyone in shock. Udaan actor Rajat Barmecha also took to social media to share a video in which he questioned the sudden talk of mental health in Bollywood post Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise.
A day back, Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise sent shockwaves across Bollywood. The Kedarnath actor was found dead in his apartment and it left the entire industry in shock and grief. Reportedly, Sushant was suffering from depression from the past 6 months. His demise has raised the issue of mental health once again in Bollywood. Many stars have been pouring in messages as a tribute to Sushant. Now, Udaan actor Rajat Barmecha also took to social media to share his thoughts about the industry.

Taking to his social media, Rajat questioned the industry where everyone was when Sushant needed them the most. The Udaan actor even questioned everyone about how many people called him to know about his growth in the past few years since his film. Raising the issue of mental health and his thoughts about the industry, Rajat mentioned that work was just one side of Sushant. He mentioned that so much is being said when a person has passed away. 

The Udaan actor went ahead and shared the video on his social media handles and wrote, “#SushantSinghRajput is no more and suddenly the entire industry and world has great things to say about him...where the fuck were you when he actually needed you...and there are so many out there...DON’T JUST SAY THINGS...FUCKING MEAN THEM!  #RestInPeace #Actors #Bollywood #People #Hypocrites.”

Here is Rajat Barmecha’s video post Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise:

Post Sushant’s demise, many stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Arjun Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Nupur Sanon and more have paid emotional tributes to him. Some celebs have even raised questions on Bollywood like Nikhil Dwivedi, Kangana Ranaut, and others. Fans of Sushant have been pouring in tributes to the actor on social media. Sushant’s last rites took place in Mumbai today in the presence of his family and friends. Sushant was last seen in Chhichhore with Shraddha Kapoor

Credits :Facebook

