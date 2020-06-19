Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad visits his home in Patna to offer condolences

Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise has left everyone in the nation shocked. Union Minister of Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad visited Sushant’s house in Patna and mourned the loss of the talented actor.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise has shaken the entire nation and has left netizens in anger and mourning. On Friday, Union Minister of Law and Justice, Ravi Shankar Prasad visited Sushant’s home in Patna and offered condolences to his family. While Sushant died by suicide on June 14, 2020, his funeral took place in Mumbai on June 15, 2020. A day back, his family immersed his ashes in river Ganga and bid adieu to the Kedarnath actor. The death of the 34-year-old actor has left the entire Bollywood industry shocked and his fans angry.

On Friday, the Minister of Law and Justice, Ravi Shankar Prasad mourned the loss of the talented actor. He mentioned that the actor had a promising future in the career and could have achieved great heights. Taking to Twitter he wrote, “Visited Patna home of #SushantSinghRajput. Met his family members. Paid my condolences. A super talented actor with great promise had to meet such an unfortunate end.Creative acting in films is left poorer with his sad demise.He had to achieve great heights.He deserved more.”

Sushant’s untimely demise has left many unanswered questions in the minds of his fans and loved ones. While a debate of nepotism had kicked off on social media, many fans of the actor have been demanding justice for him by trending, ‘CBI Enquiry for Sushant’ and ‘Justice for Sushant’ on Twitter.

Here is Ravi Shankar Prasad’s tweet for Sushant Singh Rajput:

Visited Patna home of #SushantSinghRajput. Met his family members. Paid my condolences.

A super talented actor with great promise had to meet such an unfortunate end.Creative acting in films is left poorer with his sad demise.He had to achieve great heights.He deserved more. pic.twitter.com/JoZnFJ0sTN — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) June 19, 2020

Sushant’s close friends Kriti Sanon, , Varun Sharma, Rajkummar Rao, Dinesh Vijan, Mukhesh Chhabra and more joined his family in bidding adieu to the Kedarnath actor at his funeral in Mumbai. Kriti and Shraddha also penned heartfelt notes for Sushant on social media. Mumbai Police has been investigating Sushant’s death by suicide. The autopsy report confirmed that the actor passed away due to asphyxiation by hanging. The police has summoned many people who were in contact with Sushant in the last 10 days and statements of many have been recorded including Mukesh Chhabra and his rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.

