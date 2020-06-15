Sushant Singh Rajput demise: Vivek Oberoi pens a note: I hope the industry does some serious introspection

Vivek Oberoi wrote, "Being at Sushant's cremation today was do heartbreaking. I truly wish I could have shared my personal experience and helped him ease his pain. I've been through my own journey of pain, it can be very dark and lonely. But death is never the answer, suicide can never be a solution."

Sushant Singh Rajput's died on June 14, 2020, by suicide and the entire Bollywood industry is now mourning his death. His last rites were held in Mumbai earlier today and in attendance were the likes of Rhea Chakraborty, , Kriti Sanon, Vivek Oberoi, Rajkummar Rao, and many others. Condolences and prayers for the actor and his family continue to pour in, and now, Vivek has taken to social media to write a meaningful note after having attended his funeral ceremony today.

Vivek wrote, "Being at Sushant's cremation today was do heartbreaking. I truly wish I could have shared my personal experience and helped him ease his pain. I've been through my own journey of pain, it can be very dark and lonely. But death is never the answer, suicide can never be a solution. I wish he stopped to think of his family, friends and the millions of fans who are feeling this tragic loss today..he would have realised how much people CARE! When I saw his father today, having to light the fire at the cremation, the pain in his eyes was unbearable, when I heard his sister weeping, begging him to come back, I can't express how deeply tragic it felt."

He added, "I hope our industry that calls itself a family, does some serious introspection, we need to change for the better, we need to bitch less and care more, less power play and more grace and large heartedness, less ego trips and more acknowledgement for deserving talents, this family needs to truly become a family...a place where talent is nurtured and not crushed, a place where an artist feels appreciated and not manipulated. This is a wake up call for all of us. I will miss the ever smiling Sushant Singh Rajput, I pray God takes away all that pain you felt my brother and gives strength to your family to deal with their loss. I pray you are in a better place now, maybe we didn't deserve you."

Check out Vivek Oberoi's tweet here:

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput Funeral: Krystle D'Souza, Abhishek Kapoor, Varun Sharma arrive to bid adieu to the actor

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×