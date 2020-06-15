Sushant Singh Rajput demise: Vivek Oberoi pens a note: I hope the industry does some serious introspection
Sushant Singh Rajput's died on June 14, 2020, by suicide and the entire Bollywood industry is now mourning his death. His last rites were held in Mumbai earlier today and in attendance were the likes of Rhea Chakraborty, Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Vivek Oberoi, Rajkummar Rao, and many others. Condolences and prayers for the actor and his family continue to pour in, and now, Vivek has taken to social media to write a meaningful note after having attended his funeral ceremony today.
Vivek wrote, "Being at Sushant's cremation today was do heartbreaking. I truly wish I could have shared my personal experience and helped him ease his pain. I've been through my own journey of pain, it can be very dark and lonely. But death is never the answer, suicide can never be a solution. I wish he stopped to think of his family, friends and the millions of fans who are feeling this tragic loss today..he would have realised how much people CARE! When I saw his father today, having to light the fire at the cremation, the pain in his eyes was unbearable, when I heard his sister weeping, begging him to come back, I can't express how deeply tragic it felt."
He added, "I hope our industry that calls itself a family, does some serious introspection, we need to change for the better, we need to bitch less and care more, less power play and more grace and large heartedness, less ego trips and more acknowledgement for deserving talents, this family needs to truly become a family...a place where talent is nurtured and not crushed, a place where an artist feels appreciated and not manipulated. This is a wake up call for all of us. I will miss the ever smiling Sushant Singh Rajput, I pray God takes away all that pain you felt my brother and gives strength to your family to deal with their loss. I pray you are in a better place now, maybe we didn't deserve you."
Anonymous 50 minutes ago
Sushant, my heart aches for you. I wish you hadn't taken your life. I wish you had known that this bwood didn't define you. I wish you hadn't let those bullies break you down. Those evil losers did everything to snatch away your projects and to make you feel worthless, but I wish you hadn't. If only you were here to see today, how much you are loved, cared and missed. I wish you had left this shitty bwood, gone somewhere and created a peaceful existence for yourself. Who the hell cares if you had movies or not? It doesn't even matter! What matters is that you had been healthy, fine and had a lovely long life. And that it would have been you lighting the pyre for your father, not the other way around. These bullies didn't define you, these movies, this glamour - nothing. Your friends, family and loved ones did. I wish you had understood that. Kangana has survived this long because she is equally hateful and a bully. But you couldn't have - you were so precious, sensitive and kind. I wish you are at peace finally. Praying for your family
Anonymous 51 minutes ago
I remember seeing Vivek and in Company and Saathiya and thought this guy is good he has a promising future. But bullies like Salman Khan use their power and influence to blacklist and the rest of the industry blindly follows. Fortunately Vivek is a survivor but is sadly underperforming in brainless multi starrers when he could have been a serious actor, he had a lot of talent.