Sushant Singh Rajput did NOT suggest Rhea Chakraborty’s name for his film reveals Rumi Jafry

Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise left everyone in a state of shock. Recently, filmmaker Rumi Jafry revealed that Sushant was all set to star in a rom-com with rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. In a chat, he shared details about the project.

2020 has been a tough year so far and in Bollywood, some talented stars’ passing away has sent shockwaves across the industry. Recently, Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise has left everyone in a state of shock and grief. His last on screen appearance was in Chhichhore with and was gearing up for the release of Dil Bechara. However, recently, filmmaker Rumi Jafry revealed that Sushant had signed a film with him starring his rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty that was set to start post the lockdown

Now, in a recent interview with ABP live, the Chehre filmmaker shared that Sushant was looking forward to working with him and Rhea in the romantic-comedy. Revealing that the lockdown had affected the actor but he remained positive, Rumi shared that Sushant did not suggest Rhea’s name for his film. He mentioned that Rhea had already worked with him in his film Chehre starring Amitabh Bachchan and others and that her professionalism had impressed him. He mentioned that Sushant was excited about the project.

Talking about Sushant and Rhea’s next project with him, Rumi revealed, “No, Sushant did not suggest her name. Rhea was already working with me. I was happy with her. She is pretty and works professionally. I had made up my mind that Rhea will star in the film. When I had written the role, I had thought of Rhea.” Further talking about it, Rumi said, “Rhea was already in my film Chehre, I was very impressed by her performance. She is very professional. I have seen her work. I knew Sushant from the theatre group.” Remembering how Sushant met him during theatre days, he shared that he was a fan of his films and showed interest to do a film with him.

The filmmaker revealed that Sushant was an involved actor and was keen on starting a narration amid lockdown as well. Revealing details about Rhea and Sushant’s project, he shared that Sushant loved dancing and keeping that in mind, they chose the subject of the film. The shooting was to begin post the lockdown in May. He even shared that whenever the lockdown was being extended, the actor used to get upset. However, keeping health in mind, Sushant used to tell Rumi to take care of his family. In a previous interview with Mirror, Rumi said, “A rom-com, it was to explore Sushant’s dancing skills. He was a fantastic dancer and my film would have showcased him in a different light.” However, Sushant passed away on June 14, 2020, and left everyone in a state of shock.

While Sushant’s demise has sent shockwaves in the industry, fans of the actor have been pouring in tributes to the star. A recent report about Sushant and Rhea also alleged that the two were planning to get married in November and were house hunting too. Sushant’s funeral took place on Monday in the presence of all his friends and family. Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Varun Sharma and others from the industry were present to pay their last respects to the actor. Fans of the actor have been demanding justice for him and his close friends have been remembering him fondly on social media. The post mortem report revealed that Sushant passed away due to asphyxiation by hanging. He was found dead in his apartment on June 14, 2020.

Post that, several stars of Bollywood including , , , , , , Vicky Kaushal, and more shared condolence messages for Sushant’s family. A day back, Sushant’s ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande was spotted at his residence to meet his family. Later, she visited producer Ekta Kapoor’s house and reports have been coming in that a prayer meeting is being reportedly organised for Sushant Singh Rajput.

