Sushant Singh Rajput: Did you know Hrithik Roshan’s debut film inspired him to be an actor?

Sushant Singh Rajput was last seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore opposite Shraddha Kapoor

Sushant Singh Rajput was one of the few television actors who made it big in Bollywood because soon after his debut film- Kai Po Che, Sushant won hearts of not just fans but directors, too. Just like any other boy from a small town, Sushant, who hailed from Patna, too had idols and little did we know that Sushant Singh Rajput’s idol was . That’s right! During a recent interview, this Kedarnath actor opened up on his inspiration as he had said that it was Hrithik Roshan's Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai that inspired him to be an actor.

Sushant Singh Rajput had said that when he saw Hrithik’s debut film, he thought that Hrithik Roshan was everything in that film which a hero should be and when Sushant saw Hrithik dance to the title track of Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, he was filled with wonderment, and that is what inspired him to be an actor and that was the point when he realized that he wanted to be an actor. Such was Hrithik’s charisma that Sushant revealed that until he saw Hrithik’s debut film, he was always fascinated by , however, after watching Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, Hrithik was everything to him . Sushant had said, “Hrithik Roshan was everything in that film which a hero should be like. Good looking, acts well, great dancer and slightly looking forward to action also but there was not much action in the film but I still remember that song ‘Sitaron Ki Mehfil’… and then that ‘Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai’ happened again and I was like wow, I really want to be an actor.”

Also, Sushant had talked about Shah Rukh Khan’s films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai that had a great influence on him. After Sushant Singh Rajput's demise, amidst a host of Bollywood actors who penned heartwarming notes for the late actor, Hrithik Roshan, too, penned a note grieving his demise as he wrote, “Deeply saddened and shocked to hear about Sushant. My heart goes out to his family and loved ones. He had so much life in him. Extremely disheartening news…”

