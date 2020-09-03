Sushant Singh Rajput didn't respond to my text on June 12, wanted to visit South India: Meetu Singh

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on 14th June 2020. The late actor's sister Meetu Singh reportedly left his residence two days earlier.

(Trigger Warning)

The CBI has been constantly probing Sushant Singh Rajput’s case since 19th August. In the midst of all this, they have reportedly recorded the statements of the late actor’s sisters, Neetu, Priyanka, and Meetu Singh. For the unversed, it was Sushant’s sister Meetu who saw the late actor’s mortal remains after having reached his house on June 14. She has reportedly narrated the series of events that took place on that particular day and the time when she was at his house.

According to Meetu’s statements, Sushant Singh Rajput called her on June 8 post which she went there at around 5.30 pm. When she reached his residence, the actor reportedly told her that he was tired and bored because of the lockdown. He also expressed his desire to go to South India. It must be added here that Rhea Chakraborty had earlier revealed the late actor wanted to move his base to Coorg in Karnataka.

The actor also asked her to stay with him for some time during which she reportedly cooked food of his liking. They also discussed visiting South India once the lockdown was over. Meetu then states that she returned to her Goregaon residence on June 12 at around 4.30 pm as her daughter was alone. Post that, she reportedly sent a text to Sushant but he didn’t respond to it. According to Meetu, she also called the late actor on June 14 at 10.30 am but he didn’t respond to that either.

As per her statements, she then called the late actor’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani who informed her about giving pomegranate juice and coconut water to him. He also told her that Sushant might be sleeping. Meetu reportedly told Pithani that the actor never locks his door when he informed her about the same. She also asked him to tell Sushant about her call.

Post that, Siddharth Pithani reportedly informed Meetu about calling a key maker since he didn’t respond till then. As per her statement, she then left for Bandra from Goregaon in a cab. She reportedly got a call from Pithani en route that they found the late actor hanging from the ceiling fan. When she reached there, his body was lying upside down, and a green kurta was hanging from the fan. Meetu also states that Pithani and the rest of the assistants brought the actor’s body down by cutting the cloth with a knife. He also called the police personnel from Bandra Police Station. Meanwhile, Meetu informed her sisters about the same.

If you need support or know someone who is struggling, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput case: Netizens dig out Rhea’s pic from June 12; Claim she was at late actor’s house

Credits :India Today

Share your comment ×