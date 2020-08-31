Sushant Singh Rajput didn't share cordial ties with family, they knew about drugs: Shruti Modi’s lawyer

Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager Shruti Modi's lawyer has stated that the actor refused to talk to his father when he was in Hinduja hospital in 2019.

Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager Shruti Modi's lawyer Ashok Saraogi seems to be backing claims made by Rhea Chakraborty. The late actor's girlfriend had claimed that Sushant was addicted to marijuana and he did not share a great relationship with his father. She had also said that she tried to wean him off drugs but he was a "man of his own choices". Now, manager Shruti Modi's lawyer has stated that Sushant refused to talk to his father when he was in Hinduja hospital in 2019.

Speaking to India Today, Ashok Saraogi said, "In November 2019, three of his sisters had come to meet him and they were to fly back together. But around November 27, there was a huge fight that happened at night in the house and the next day all the three sisters checked into Hotel Lalit. Sushant suffered so much due to this that he admitted himself into the Hinduja Hospital at Khar on 28th. When he was there, his father had called one of the staff members saying that he wanted to speak to Sushant but the actor refused to speak to him. He said that talking to his family has already landed him at the hospital, talking to his father would deteriorate his condition further and refused to take that call."

Elaborating on Sushant's marijuana habit, Saraogi added that it is difficult to believe that his family did not know about this. "He had been consuming drugs much before she (Rhea) entered his life," said Saraogi adding that Sushant's former driver and body guard, Sohail Sagar, used to get drugs for the late actor.

He also said that Sushant's family was aware of his habits. "One of the sister who lives in Mumbai had attended many parties is fond of alcohol and has been to many parties where these substance abuse was done," the lawyer claimed. However, he did not elaborate as to which sister he was talking about. The investigation in Sushant's demise is underway and the CBI, Enforcement Directorate as well as the Narcotics Control Bureau is now involved.

India Today

