Sushant Singh Rajput didn't share cordial ties with family, they knew about drugs: Shruti Modi’s lawyer
Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager Shruti Modi's lawyer Ashok Saraogi seems to be backing claims made by Rhea Chakraborty. The late actor's girlfriend had claimed that Sushant was addicted to marijuana and he did not share a great relationship with his father. She had also said that she tried to wean him off drugs but he was a "man of his own choices". Now, manager Shruti Modi's lawyer has stated that Sushant refused to talk to his father when he was in Hinduja hospital in 2019.
Speaking to India Today, Ashok Saraogi said, "In November 2019, three of his sisters had come to meet him and they were to fly back together. But around November 27, there was a huge fight that happened at night in the house and the next day all the three sisters checked into Hotel Lalit. Sushant suffered so much due to this that he admitted himself into the Hinduja Hospital at Khar on 28th. When he was there, his father had called one of the staff members saying that he wanted to speak to Sushant but the actor refused to speak to him. He said that talking to his family has already landed him at the hospital, talking to his father would deteriorate his condition further and refused to take that call."
Elaborating on Sushant's marijuana habit, Saraogi added that it is difficult to believe that his family did not know about this. "He had been consuming drugs much before she (Rhea) entered his life," said Saraogi adding that Sushant's former driver and body guard, Sohail Sagar, used to get drugs for the late actor.
He also said that Sushant's family was aware of his habits. "One of the sister who lives in Mumbai had attended many parties is fond of alcohol and has been to many parties where these substance abuse was done," the lawyer claimed. However, he did not elaborate as to which sister he was talking about. The investigation in Sushant's demise is underway and the CBI, Enforcement Directorate as well as the Narcotics Control Bureau is now involved.
Anonymous 11 minutes ago
All Lie. Arrest Rhea.
Anonymous 11 minutes ago
When a person is depressed it shows on the face and they have a lack of will..... Show me one interview were u could see that... September 2019 in an interview he discussed his 50 list of things he wanted to achieve.... See the date September 2019
Anonymous 12 minutes ago
SSR was a druggee his family are liars
Anonymous 14 minutes ago
Severe depression happens over years not in a space of six months.... And the only pll knew he was depressed was rhea and her gang
Anonymous 15 minutes ago
Only after the entry of Rhea did sushant fall ill.... Ask yourself u..... And how can a normal person suddenly suffer with depression
Anonymous 23 minutes ago
Rhea gave him meds and drops in his tea.... It's in her phones message and then she started to control him... Only after rhea entered his life he became unwell..... Prior to that he was giving such intelligent interviews
Anonymous 25 minutes ago
So if I smoke weed I must get murdered
Anonymous 25 minutes ago
he was murdered. they tried to make him mad by black magic. He started fightingback with meditation and gym..because he doesnt believe in black magic. 5heyfeared he might get married. They did away with him. Hence, they didnt alert police about injuries. They were hand in glove with police, hence they covered up body and did fast funeral. God intervened by causing leaked video. Otherwise by now, everyone counting their money share enjoying.
Anonymous 30 minutes ago
If he smoked weed is that reason enough to him to get murdered
Anonymous 30 minutes ago
As usual fake !!! Please do not tarnish his image this way we have enough sources which prove otheriwse !!! Stooping to such low levels after he is not thr to defend ... Really horrible
Anonymous 41 minutes ago
Rhea is with all the messages on her fone asking to drugs. .. Give us an original story please
Anonymous 42 minutes ago
Text message prove rhea giving him stuff
Anonymous 43 minutes ago
It's rhea who had the smoking gun in her hands...
Anonymous 43 minutes ago
If one's smoked weed there's no getting away with the smell... I'm sure all his industry friends wid have known when they away to shoot