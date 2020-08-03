  • facebook
Sushant Singh Rajput disconnected with everyone after he came into a relationship with Rhea: Krissann Barretto

Krissann Barretto has made some revelations related to Sushant Singh Rajput in one of her recent interviews. Read on for further details.
Sushant Singh Rajput disconnected with everyone after he came into a relationship with Rhea: Krissann Barretto
Krissann Barretto who was one of Sushant Singh Rajput’s friends has recently revealed certain details related to the late actor in interaction with Times Now. She starts off by saying that the late actor disconnected from everyone after coming into a relationship with Rhea Chakraborty. The actress reveals she found it weird how Sushant changed his number and address. According to Krissann, the late actor was the kind of person who had inspired numerous people including her.

When being asked about Rhea Chakraborty, Krissann states that she does not the extent to which the former is related to the matter. She further recalls that the last time when she met Sushant and his sister was at his residence at Pali Hill. The actress quotes, “That was the last time I spoke to him.” She then talks about how the actor suddenly changed his number and address and how everyone tried contacting him. According to her, at least six people tried to get in touch with Sushant.

Krissann recalls that the late actor had a vision board at his farmhouse and that he was learning 'coding' back in April. The actress says that the last time she met Sushant was before he came into a relationship with Rhea Chakraborty. She further says that she wanted to go to meet him back in February but a friend informed her that Sushant changed his residence. When being asked about Siddharth Pithani (Sushant’s flatmate), Krissann reveals that the former was never in the scene when she was friends with the late actor. Talking about Rhea, the actress says that she should come forward if she believes in the judiciary (implying the video that Rhea had shared sometime back).

