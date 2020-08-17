  1. Home
Sushant Singh Rajput & Disha Salian's April 2020 WhatsApp chat surfaces, duo discussed work extensively

Pinkvilla has accessed WhatsApp chats exchanged between Disha Salian and Sushant Singh Rajput in April 2020 and it shows the duo discussing work extensively.
Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha Salian passed away less than a week apart and the fact that they were connected in some way or the other, hasn't gone down well with netizens. It was earlier reported that Disha, a celebrity manager, used to manage Sushant's work briefly but they were not in touch in recent times. Now, we have accessed various WhatsApp messages exchanged between Disha and Sushant in April 2020 which shows the duo discussing work extensively.

In the images, the WhatsApp chat reveals Disha and Sushant discussing possible brand collaborations and offers. Disha also managed an online interactive session which included the late actor speaking to callers. During this chat, Siddharth Pithani's name also crops up as 'Sid'. The chats have taken place over a period of 10 days which took place on the 2, 7, 10 and 11th April. 

Take a look at Sushant and Disha's WhatsApp chats:

As per the report, the Mumbai Police had earlier established that Disha and Sushant had spoken for only 28 days. However, the report suggests that it is likely that the police may have taken into consideration only a certain mobile number. Disha passed away on 9 June, whereas Sushant died on 14 June. 

The Mumbai Police has constantly come under fire for delaying the investigation and not filing an FIR even two months after his demise. Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate is probing the money laundering angle and other allegations which have been labelled against Rhea Chakraborty and five others. 

