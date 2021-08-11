Sushant Singh Rajput drug case: Court rejects Siddharth Pithani's bail plea once more, finds no merit

The Sushant Singh Rajput drug case which continues to be under investigation by the Narcotics Control Bureau witnessed a development. On Wednesday, the NDPS court rejected the bail plea of Siddharth Pithani once more in the drug case. For the unversed, Siddharth Pithani was late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's roommate and the first one to see him in his room.

The reason for Pithani's bail plea rejection was because the court did not find merit in it. The Zonal Director of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Sameer Wankhede revealed that the court dismissed the application because they didn't find any merit in the plea.

This is not the first time that Pithani's bail plea has been rejected. It has been turned down once before. He was, however, released from his police custody for a limited time for his wedding. Pithani reportedly got married on 25 June and was granted permission for the same for a few days.

Post his wedding, he had surrendered before the court on 2 July and since then has been in the custody of the NCB. Meanwhile, the drug case continues to be under investigation. Last year, Siddharth was arrested from Hyderabad. Apart from Siddharth, actress Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, and other staff members including Samuel Miranda and Deepesh Sawant were also arrested by the NCB.

