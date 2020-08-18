Sushant Singh Rajput: ED summons late actor's business partner Varun Mathur in money laundering case

ED has already summoned multiple individuals in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's case. The latest to fall under their radar is Varun Mathur.

It has been almost two months since Sushant Singh Rajput passed away. But the debates and controversies revolving around his demise have not ended yet. While the CBI has begun its investigations, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), on the other hand, is looking into the money laundering case. As per a report by India Today, the investigating agency has now summoned the late actor’s business partner Varun Mathur in connection with the case. Further details are awaited about the same.

Mathur along with Sushant and Saurabh Mishra were directors of the company named Innsaei Ventures Private Ltd that was incorporated on April 26, 2018. Earlier, he reportedly did not turn up to get his statement recorded with the Mumbai Police citing reasons like lockdown and other issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic. As per a record by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, the aforementioned company’s office is located in Gurugram. Reportedly, the firm had only two directors earlier and Sushant joined them later.

Earlier, ED had summoned the late actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, ex-manager Shruti Modi, Siddharth Pithani, Meetu Singh, and others in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. The investigating agency had requested Mumbai Police for details related to the case but reportedly expressed its disappointment over delayed response. Meanwhile, a spiritual healer from Thane has alleged that Rhea had contacted him back in November 2019 to heal Sushant. Not only that but he also claimed that she informed him about the late actor’s depression.

