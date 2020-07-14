  1. Home
Sushant Singh Rajput: Ekta Kapoor promises to make a wish on seeing shooting star as she pens note for ‘Sushi’

Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film- Dil Bechara, will witness a digital release on July 24, 2020
6661 reads Mumbai
Sushant Singh Rajput: Ekta Kapoor promises to make a wish on seeing shooting star as she pens note for 'Sushi'
We all know that it was after Ekta Kapoor’s Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil that Sushant Singh Rajput became a household name and even though the late actor played the second lead in the show, he managed to grab attention with his acting. Next, Ekta offered Sushant the lead role in Pavitra Rishta, and this show served as a launch pad for Sushant to realize his dreams and make it big in the movie world. Post Sushant’s untimely demise, amid a host of B-town actors and television celebs who mourned his demise, Ekta Kapoor, too, was heartbroken to learn of Sushant passing away and today, as it marks the first month death anniversary of Sushant, Ekta Kapoor took to social  media to share a collage of Sushant and alongside the photos, she wrote, “Rest In Peace sushi!!!! We will smile and make a wish when we see a shooting star and know it’s u!!!! Love u forever!!.”

Prior to this, Sushant’s rumoured girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty, too, took to Instagram to share unseen photos of the late actor and pen a heartwarming note recalling him and thanking him for making her believe in love. Rhea wrote, “till struggling to face my emotions.. an irreparable numbness in my heart . You are the one who made me believe in love, the power of it . You taught me how a simple mathematical equation can decipher the meaning of life and I promise you that I learnt from you every day. I will never come to terms with you not being here anymore.”

While Sushant’s last theatrical release was Nitish Tiwari’s Chhicchore starring Shraddha Kapoor, his last film- Dil Bechara, will witness a digital release on July 24, 2020 and in the film, Sushant will be seen romancing debutante Sanjana Sanghi.

Rest In Peace sushi!!!! We will smile and make a wish when we see a shooting star and know it’s u!!!! Love u forever!!

