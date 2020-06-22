Sushant Singh Rajput enjoying a Christmas party with Kriti Sanon & friends will make you miss him more; Watch

Sushant Singh Rajput will be remembered by his fans and loved ones forever. Take a look at one of the throwback videos of the actor enjoying a Christmas party with his friends.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on 14th June 2020 leaving the entire film industry in deep shock and heartbroken. As per media reports and police statements, the actor had committed suicide at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. He was just 34 at the time of his death. As of now, an investigation is going on regarding the entire matter. As many as ten people who were close to the late actor have been summoned by Mumbai police and interrogated.

In the midst of all this, numerous throwback pictures and videos of the MS Dhoni star have been circulated on social media as fans remember him with teary eyes. Sushant’s close friend Ssumier Pasricha had shared a throwback video a few days back which is sure to make you miss him even more. The actor can be seen enjoying a Christmas party with Kriti Sanon, Nupur Sanon, and others. He is seen cracking jokes and flashing his captivating smile in the video that will leave anyone emotional.

Check out the video below:

Sushant Singh Rajput made his debut in the television industry and won millions of hearts with stellar performances in shows like Pavitra Rishta and Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil. The actor then made his debut in 2013 with the movie Kai Po Che and post that, there was no looking back for him. Sushant got his breakthrough role in the biopic titled MS Dhoni: The Untold Story in which he played the Indian skipper.

