Sushant Singh Rajput enjoying cricket in THIS throwback video will leave you overwhelmed; WATCH

Sushant Singh Rajput left for his heavenly abode a day back and his sudden demise has left everyone in shock. A throwback video of the actor playing cricket is going viral among his fans.

Bollywood has been in a state of shock since Sushant Singh Rajput’s sudden demise yesterday. Tributes have been pouring in from everyone across the industry for the young actor who was found dead in his apartment on June 14, 2020. Since then, all his near and dear ones have been in a state of shock and grief. Many stars have been sharing messages on social media remembering the Kedarnath star in their prayers. Even fans have been remembering the actor with throwback photos and videos.

One such video dates back to when Sushant was captured in the frame playing cricket. In the video that is being circulated on social media, Sushant can be seen clad in a black tee and jeans with a cap as he enjoyed a game of cricket with his close ones. In the video, the Kedarnath actor can be seen using a chair as a wicket and playing on field with people. Sushant is seen asking the bowler to bowl to him slowly so that he could hit it.

The throwback video of the actor reminded his fans of the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story days. Many fans of the actor have been sharing old photos and videos of Sushant and have been remembering the 34-year-old star who passed away. Tributes from stars like , Amitabh Bachchan, Nupur Sanon, , , , , Vicky Kaushal, and more have also been pouring in. As per reports, Sushant’s funeral will take place in Mumbai today. His father recently arrived in Mumbai for the final rites of the actor.

