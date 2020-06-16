Sushant Singh Rajput enjoying a dip in the river with friends in THIS throwback video will make you emotional

Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise has left everyone in a state of shock. His fans have been remembering his memories via social media and a throwback video of the Chhichhore actor with his friends is going viral on the internet.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise has left everyone in a state of shock and grief. Many of the fans of the Chhichhore actor have been taking to social media to remember him via throwback photos and videos. While the actor’s demise evoked an emotional outrage on social media, Bollywood stars have been paying tributes to him. From to Bhumi Pednekar to to Sara Ali Khan, many have shared their thoughts about Sushant’s untimely demise on social media.



Amid this, we stumbled upon a throwback video of the Kedarnath actor in which he is seen enjoying with his friends. In the video, Sushant can be seen taking a dip in the river with his buddies. Clad in a black tee with shades and a life jacket, Sushant is seen enjoying a fun time in the river with his close buddies. The Kedarnath actor is seen jumping into the river and post him, his friends are also seen joining him.

Seeing the video, netizens have been missing the actor after his untimely demise on June 14, 2020. Sushant was found dead in his apartment on Sunday, June 14, 2020. His sudden demise left everyone in a state of shock and grief. His last rites were performed in Mumbai on Monday, June 15, 2020, in the presence of his close friends and family. , Kriti Sanon, Rajkummar Rao, Dinesh Vijan, Mukesh Chhabra, Vivek Oberoi and many other stars were present to pay their respects to the Kedarnath actor. The actor was last seen on the screen in Chhichhore with Shraddha Kapoor.

Here is Sushant Singh Rajput’s throwback video:

Credits :Instagram

