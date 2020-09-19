Sushant Singh Rajput enjoying horse riding with Kriti Sanon in a throwback PHOTO will make you miss him more

Sushant Singh Rajput collaborated with Kriti Sanon in 2017 for the movie Raabta. Meanwhile, check out one of their throwback photos.

Sushant Singh Rajput left for his heavenly abode on 14th June 2020. His fans and loved ones still find it hard to believe that he is gone so soon. It has been almost three months since the late actor’s demise. However, social media is still abuzz with his fond memories in the form of pictures, videos, and other related stuff. Recently, a sculptor from West Bengal made a wax statue of the MS Dhoni actor as a tribute to him.

Meanwhile, we have come across a throwback photo of Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon that is sure to make his fans miss him more. The two actors enjoy horse riding together that, which can be seen in the picture. Sushant is wearing a black sleeveless t-shirt while Kriti, on the other hand, is clad in a white t-shirt and black pants. Both of them have their safety accessories on as they happily pose for the camera before going for their respective horse rides.

Check out the photo below:

For the unversed, Sushant and Kriti collaborated for the movie Raabta back in 2017. Recently, Who’s Your Daddy fame Lizaa Malik has reportedly claimed that the two of them dated each other. She recalls attending Kriti Sanon’s birthday party at a club in Bandra, where she met Sushant for the last time. Malik further says that everyone knew they were seeing each other. As we all know, the two actors never officially confirmed to have been in a relationship with each other.

