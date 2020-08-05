Sushant Singh Rajput enjoying Tom and Jerry in THIS throwback video will leave you with a bittersweet feeling

A throwback video of Sushant Singh Rajput is going viral on social media in which the late actor can be seen watching the cartoon Tom and Jerry on his phone.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput breathed his last on June 14, 2020, at his apartment in Mumbai. His sudden and untimely demise left everyone shocked and his fans continue to remember him with his throwback photos and videos. One such video of late Sushant is going viral on social media in which he is seen bingeing on Tom and Jerry. While the late actor’s case is under investigation by the Mumbai Police, fans of the actor often drop old videos on social media and they go viral.

Speaking of this, a video of Sushant features him sitting with his phone in his hand while enjoying an episode of the popular cartoon Tom and Jerry. The adorable clip features only Sushant who is seen engrossed in bingeing on the famous and hilarious cartoon. One can even hear the voice of Kriti Sanon recording the video while her Raabta co-star is enjoying the funny cartoon on his phone. The video of the late actor was shared on social media and it went viral.

Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput’s case is under investigation and after the late actor’s father filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty in Patna, the Bihar Police also came into action. A day back, Bihar CM, Nitish Kumar recommended Sushant’s case for a CBI probe after his father KK Singh gave consent for it. Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty’s transfer plea will be heard in the Supreme Court on August 5, Wednesday.

Take a look at Sushant Singh Rajput’s video of enjoying Tom and Jerry:

Also Read| Sushant Singh Rajput’s finger swabs, nail clippings NOT collected by forensic team: Report

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×