Sushant Singh Rajput ex girlfriend Ankita Lokhande buys plants to fulfill his dream of planting 1000 trees

In the latest, Sushant Singh Rajput’s Pavitra Rishta co-star, Ankita Lokhande, fulfilled late actor’s dream of planting 1000 trees; Watch video

Sushant Singh Rajput’s ex-girlfriend and Pavitra Rishta co-star, Ankita Lokhande, has been supporting the late actor’s family and rooting for #JusticeForSSR. While Ankita has been praying for the truth to prevail because she vehemently believes that Sushant couldn’t have died by suicide, in the latest, Ankita tried to fulfill his dreams. Well, a few days back, Sushant Singh’s sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, took to social media and asked Sushant’s fans to plant trees because it was one of SSR’s dreams to plant 1000 trees. Well, we all know that SSR had a list of dreams and one of the dreams was to plant trees.

Yes, the late actor’s sister took to social media to share a photo of her brother and with the hashtag ‘Plants4SSR’, Shweta wrote, “Can we make this happen? Let’s do it for our Sushant! #Plant4SSR…” Soon after, Ankita Lokhande was papped in the city as she headed out with her mother to buy plants and when the paparazzi asked her, she said she is joining SSR’s sister to plant trees for SSR. In the video, Ankita says, “Sabko message do, plants lagao. Sushant ki 50 dreams mein se ek dream yeh tha ki woh 1000 plants lagae aur yeh meine apne ghar se shuruwaat ki hai aur I hope sab plants lagae.”

Earlier, Ankita Lokhande shared a post on Instagram expressing her faith about truth prevailing soon in the case of SSR as she wrote, “Har har Mahadev. #satyamevjayte #truthwins #justiceforsushant.” As we speak, Rhea Chakraborty has arrived at the NCB office for round 2 of interrogation, and yesterday, as per reports, Rhea had confessed that she had procured drugs but never consumed them.

Check out the post here:

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti and Ankita Lokhande offer prayers for justice for late actor

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Share your comment ×