Sushant Singh Rajput explaining stars & telescopes to a friend is proof of the love he had for Science; Watch

Sushant Singh Rajput shocked his friends, family and fans when he claimed his life on June14, 2020 after he was found hanging at his Bandra residence. Post his demise, while stars have been pouring heartfelt messages for the actor, netizens have been pointing out at nepotism for sabotaging his career and in turn, forcing the actor to claim his life. Amidst all this, ever since his untimely demise, social media has been abuzz with throwback videos of the Kai Po Che actor, and in the latest, we got our hands on a video wherein Sushant is seen explaining the stars and telescopes to a friend.

In the said video, we can see Sushant sitting on his balcony or terrace and like an excited kid, Sushant is seen explaining the workings of the astronomy to a friend. Well, Sushant is no longer with us but we are sure that he is shining bright like a star and blessing everyone. A few days back, to mark 13th days to his demise, Sushant’s family issued a statement saying that they have decided to set up the Sushant Singh Rajput Foundation (SSRF) to honour his legacy and support young talents in areas close to his heart — cinema, science and sports. Also, the statement read that in memory of Sushant, his childhood home in Patna will be converted into a memorial.

While Sushant’s last theatrical release was Chhichhore, his last movie Dil Bechara will witness a digital release on July 24 as the makers want to honour the legacy of the actor, and therefore, the streaming platform is making the movie available to even non-subscribers. Dil Bechara marks the directorial debut of casting director and it is the official remake of 2014 Hollywood romantic drama The Fault in Our Stars, which was based on John Green’s popular novel of the same name.

