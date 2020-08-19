Sushant Singh Rajput fans are beyond overjoyed as they commemorate CBI taking over the investigation

It was at 11 am today when the Supreme Court pronounced their verdict on Rhea Chakraborty's petition to transfer Sushant Singh Rajput's case investigation from Patna to Mumbai. After SC ordered a CBI investigation, netizens rejoiced on Twitter.

While the clock struck 11 in the morning of August 19, 2020, Sushant Singh Rajput's family, close friends and fans were waiting with bated breaths for the Supreme Court's verdict on Rhea Chakraborty's petition seeking transfer of investigation in SSR's death case from Patna to Mumbai. It was a moment of victory for the late actor's family when SC ordered CBI investigation while ANI tweeted, "#SushantSinghRajput death case: FIR registered at Patna was correct. The state of Maharashtra refused the option to challenge the order, says Supreme Court."

Before the Supreme Court's verdict was pronounced, #1stStepToSSRJustice was trended by his fans on Twitter hoping that the right step toward justice would be taken. Post the verdict, #CBITakesOver became the trending topic as netizens rejoiced over SC's decision which they thought was fair and would help in seeking the truth surrounding Sushant's untimely death. Many fans also got emotional as they felt it was a major victory for SSR's loved ones who have been on a strenuous path of seeking justice.

Check out how netizens reacted to SC's verdict on CBI taking over Sushant Singh Rajput's case below:

Now I can a little breath of satisfaction. Have Faith, Child of God will get Justice for sure. #CBITakesOver — Arnab Goswami (@arnabofficial7) August 19, 2020

Not celebs not journalists but the decision for CBI probe is a victory for the relentless fans and well wishers of Sushant singh Rajput who kept going for a common cause without any backing from A listers of Bollywood. Congratulations for victory number 1. #CBITakesOver — अंकित जैन (@indiantweeter) August 19, 2020

Finally it happened. Sushant Singh Rajput case: Supreme Court announces that CBI will take over Sushant’s death probe. Great news, indeed. Hope the truth will be out and the guilty will be punished.#CBITakesOver — Maridhas (@MaridhasAnswers) August 19, 2020

Dear Sush.... We won Finally for CBI

Today is the day... Can anyone else feel his smile??? #CBITakesOver pic.twitter.com/8lxjtqvioQ — Prince Walia (@prnswalia) August 19, 2020

I think if the SC hadn't given the SSR case over to CBI, then the whole world would probably have gone mental!! #CBITakesOver Jai Shiv Shambho Ab jeet hamari hai!! — Isha Kaur (@IshaKaurssr2) August 19, 2020

SC Allows CBI Probe !! We Will Not Stop Untill Justice !!#CBITakesOver #1stStepToSSRJustice — Amit Kumar (@its_amitkumar) August 19, 2020

What do you have to say on SC's verdict? Agree or disagree? Let us know your thoughts below.

Meanwhile, in an interview with ANI, Sushant's father KK Singh's lawyer Vikas Singh stated, "This is a victory for Sushant Singh Rajput's family. SC ruled on all points in our favour. The Court also clearly said that the FIR registered at Patna was correct," and added, "SC also said that any other FIR registered in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput's death will also be investigated by the CBI. We hope that we should get justice very soon. The family is very happy with the verdict."

