Sushant Singh Rajput fans are beyond overjoyed as they commemorate CBI taking over the investigation

It was at 11 am today when the Supreme Court pronounced their verdict on Rhea Chakraborty's petition to transfer Sushant Singh Rajput's case investigation from Patna to Mumbai. After SC ordered a CBI investigation, netizens rejoiced on Twitter.
36438 reads Mumbai Updated: August 19, 2020 11:52 am
While the clock struck 11 in the morning of August 19, 2020, Sushant Singh Rajput's family, close friends and fans were waiting with bated breaths for the Supreme Court's verdict on Rhea Chakraborty's petition seeking transfer of investigation in SSR's death case from Patna to Mumbai. It was a moment of victory for the late actor's family when SC ordered CBI investigation while ANI tweeted, "#SushantSinghRajput death case: FIR registered at Patna was correct. The state of Maharashtra refused the option to challenge the order, says Supreme Court."

Before the Supreme Court's verdict was pronounced, #1stStepToSSRJustice was trended by his fans on Twitter hoping that the right step toward justice would be taken. Post the verdict, #CBITakesOver became the trending topic as netizens rejoiced over SC's decision which they thought was fair and would help in seeking the truth surrounding Sushant's untimely death. Many fans also got emotional as they felt it was a major victory for SSR's loved ones who have been on a strenuous path of seeking justice.

Check out how netizens reacted to SC's verdict on CBI taking over Sushant Singh Rajput's case below:

What do you have to say on SC's verdict? Agree or disagree? Let us know your thoughts below.

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh elated as SC transfers case to CBI: It’s first step towards truth

Meanwhile, in an interview with ANI, Sushant's father KK Singh's lawyer Vikas Singh stated, "This is a victory for Sushant Singh Rajput's family. SC ruled on all points in our favour. The Court also clearly said that the FIR registered at Patna was correct," and added, "SC also said that any other FIR registered in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput's death will also be investigated by the CBI. We hope that we should get justice very soon. The family is very happy with the verdict."

Anonymous 1 hour ago

South African fan 100 % correct decision from the SC Judge Finally the world at large has faith judicial system of India Bless you judge for a fair and honest verdict

