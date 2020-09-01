Sushant Singh Rajput fans post Paris pics, quash Rhea Chakraborty's claims of actor not getting out for 3 days

After netizens debunked Rhea's claims by sharing Sushant Singh Rajput's Disneyland Paris video, a few other fans have now come forward and shared pictures.

Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely and tragic demise has led to whirlwind of conspiracies and taken social media by storm. An army of SSR's fans are making sure to voice themselves and speak out against various issues that affect Bollywood. Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty has been made the centre of this social media tirade and the actress recently broke her silence on the issue in a lengthy and detailed interview. Speaking about their much talked about Europe trip, Rhea revealed that Sushant was a bit shaken up and did not leave their Paris hotel for three days.

Rhea also went on to say that they eventually cut short their trip and returned to Mumbai. However, immediately after, SSR's fans took to Twitter to debunk Rhea's claims as they shared videos of the actor visiting Disneyland Paris. Now, a few other fans have come forward and shared pictures that they clicked with the actor.

A fan named Swati Gandhi shared, "I would like to share that I and my family met Sushant at Disneyland Paris during his Europe vacation in Oct 2019 and while our interaction was brief, he was very jovial and full of life. I will continue to refuse to believe that there was anything wrong with him. If anything, his energy and vibrance rubbed off on us (sic)." Another fan also shared a selfie dating back to 7 October, 2019, when the actor was on his Paris trip.

