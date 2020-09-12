Sushant Singh Rajput fans start an online petition to add the late actor's wax statue at Madame Tussauds

Sushant Singh Rajput fans have come together to start an online petition to add the Kedarnath actor’s wax statue at Madame Tussauds London

Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans are seeking justice for SSR ever since the actor’s mysterious death on June 14, 2020. While the CBI and NCB are interrogating the key suspects in the case, fans of the late actor are leaving no stone unturned to trend the actor on social media. From sharing unseen videos of the late actor to posting photos to planting trees and feeding the poor in memory of SSR, fans have been doing it all and in the latest, fans of the actor have started an online petition to add his wax statue at Madame Tussauds London and for the same, the fans are urging other fans across the world to sign the petition.

The title of the petition reads, “In Loving Memory of Sushant Singh Rajput: To add his wax statue at Madame Tussauds London,” and while the aim of the petition is for 200,000 people to sign it, they have already reached the count of 170,000. A part of the petition, which is started by Sophie Rehman from London reads, “Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic death shouldn't be the only way we remember him. He did some amazing movies like M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kai Po Che!, Raabta and Chhichhore. He was even signed on by NITI Aayog to promote its Women Entrepreneurship Platform (WEP). Sign my petition asking for his wax model to be added to the Bollywood fraternity at Madame Tussaud's Museum in London. We will all miss him but let's keep the memory of his work alive! Thank you so much !”

As we speak, Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty, who is the prime accused in the FIR filed against her by SSR’s father, has been arrested by the NCB over consumption and procurement of drugs and while Rhea’s bail plea was rejected by the sessions court on Friday, the lawyer, as per reports, will appeal to the high court on Monday for her bail

Sophie Rehman invites you on behalf of All Sushant Singh Rajput fans in the world to sign this petition to add his wax statue at Madame Tussauds London. - Sign the Petition! https://t.co/62ML4Pmb56 via @Change#UddhavResignNow — Isha Kaur (@IshaKaurssr2) September 11, 2020

