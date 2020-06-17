Sushant Singh Rajput fans trend #DilBecharaOnBigScreen demanding to see him in theatres for the final time

Fans have been trending the hashtag that says Dil Bechara On Big Screen as they want Sushant Singh Rajput's final movie to receive its due respect. Check out some of the tweets.

Sushant Singh Rajput died of suicide on June 14, 2020, and it has not only left everyone in a state of shock, but has also kickstarted a conversation about mental health, how are outsiders treated in Bollywood, and much more. Meanwhile, fans have been mourning the loss of the actor in their own way and while people have been vocal about so many things, there is a trend that has taken to Twitter and has our attention.

Sushant was last seen in Chhichhore, but that wasn't the last film he shot for. His upcoming release, Dil Bechara, was due for a release in May 2020, however, the lockdown lead to the movie's delay. Now, with the reports about the movie releasing on an OTT platform, fans have taken to Twitter to trend #DilBecharaOnBigScreen in order to witness the actor's acting in theatres, for one last time.

Check out some of the tweets here:

#DilBecharaOnBigScreen ..for one last Time we want to witness this talent on big screen!! https://t.co/PeSazHUrvG — JustAnotherFangirlSid (@fangirl_rani) June 16, 2020

We want dil bechara on big screen, it doesn't matter how long it will take to open cinemas but this is the tribute we can offer to our champ!!! #DilBecharaOnBigScreen — Nikunj Nayak (@Nickknockks) June 16, 2020

Fault in Our Stars the movie itself was such an emotional one that touched all our hearts and made us cry. Maybe, the least we could all do for dear Sushanth is to watch his last movie,i.e, the remake of FIOSin the theatre. With the trend, #DilBecharaOnBigScreen #RIPSushanth — Jonah Abraham (@tweetwithjonah) June 16, 2020

Better to watch amovie with great concept rather than the old spicy contents#DilBecharaOnBigScreen https://t.co/CQKUlw1Gfd — SHEHNAAZ(@FlipperSofiya) June 16, 2020

#DilBecharaOnBigScreen. It’s our final chance to watch Sushant exhibit his incredible & unsung talent on celluloid. I think he deserves that at least, an OTT release won’t do justice to him. No matter how long it takes for cinemas to re-open, I will wait for it. pic.twitter.com/GUC691U68D — Anuj Radia (@TheAnujRadia) June 15, 2020

ALSO READ: Ankita Lokhande visits Ekta Kapoor at her residence, To organise a prayer meeting for Sushant Singh Rajput?

Meanwhile, condolences and prayers keep pouring in for the actor, while many have been grieving the loss. Sushant was an intelligent man and in his memory, fans have been sharing throwback photos, his videos, and the so many interviews where he gave hints about his mental state, the treatment that Bollywood has given him and many others, and so many other things.

We pray his soul rests in peace!

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×