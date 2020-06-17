  1. Home
Sushant Singh Rajput fans trend #DilBecharaOnBigScreen demanding to see him in theatres for the final time

Fans have been trending the hashtag that says Dil Bechara On Big Screen as they want Sushant Singh Rajput's final movie to receive its due respect. Check out some of the tweets.
20562 reads Mumbai Updated: June 17, 2020 12:15 am
Sushant Singh Rajput fans trend #DilBecharaOnBigScreen demanding to see him in theatres for the final timeSushant Singh Rajput fans trend #DilBecharaOnBigScreen demanding to see him in theatres for the final time
Sushant Singh Rajput died of suicide on June 14, 2020, and it has not only left everyone in a state of shock, but has also kickstarted a conversation about mental health, how are outsiders treated in Bollywood, and much more. Meanwhile, fans have been mourning the loss of the actor in their own way and while people have been vocal about so many things, there is a trend that has taken to Twitter and has our attention.

Sushant was last seen in Chhichhore, but that wasn't the last film he shot for. His upcoming release, Dil Bechara, was due for a release in May 2020, however, the lockdown lead to the movie's delay. Now, with the reports about the movie releasing on an OTT platform, fans have taken to Twitter to trend #DilBecharaOnBigScreen in order to witness the actor's acting in theatres, for one last time.

Check out some of the tweets here:

Meanwhile, condolences and prayers keep pouring in for the actor, while many have been grieving the loss. Sushant was an intelligent man and in his memory, fans have been sharing throwback photos, his videos, and the so many interviews where he gave hints about his mental state, the treatment that Bollywood has given him and many others, and so many other things.

We pray his soul rests in peace!

Credits :Twitter

