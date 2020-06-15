Sushant Singh Rajput feeding a little girl in a throwback video proves the world lost a kind soul

Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise has left everyone in a state of grief. The actor’s throwback video from the sets of his film is going viral in which Sushant is seen feeding a young girl.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise has left many of his fans in a state of shock and grief. The actor was found dead in his apartment on June 14, 2020. Reportedly, Sushant was suffering from depression from the past 6 months. His demise sent shockwaves across Bollywood and many paid heartfelt tributes to Sushant. Fans of the actor have been remembering him via his old videos and photos and one such behind-the-scenes clip from Sonchiriya is going viral on social media.

In the throwback video, Sushant can be seen feeding a little girl by his hand in the most endearing way. The little girl can be seen enjoying her meal as the Kedarnath actor goes on to feed her. Sushant is seen in his costume and makeup for Sonchiriya. His sweet gesture for the actor left his fans overwhelmed with emotion. Many of his fans have been paying emotional tributes to the actor post the news of his demise came out.

Actors from Bollywood like , , Sara Ali Khan, , Kiara Advani, , Amitabh Bachchan, , , Vicky Kaushal, and more have been remembering Sushant via throwback photos on social media. Actors like , Rajat Barmecha and more have even gone ahead and questioned Bollywood over Sushant’s demise. The actor’s funeral took place at Vile Parle in Mumbai in the presence of friends and family. Kriti Sanon, Rajkummar Rao, , Vivek Oberoi and more were present to bid adieu to Sushant for the last time. On screen, Sushant was last seen in Chhichhore with Shraddha Kapoor.

