Sushant Singh Rajput felt very lucky to play Mahendra Singh Dhoni on big screen recalls Arun Pandey

M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story co-producer Arun Pandey recalls memories with Sushant Singh Rajput and applauds his hard work for the film.

Sushant Singh Rajput is most known for essaying the role of Mahendra Singh Dhoni in his biopic M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. The actor has starred in many incredible films but M.S. Dhoni's biopic proved to be a turning point in his film career. The news of the 34-year-old actor's demise came as a shock for the entire nation. According to Police reports, Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide yesterday morning and was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai. The entire Bollywood industry has been mourning his demise. M.S. Dhoni co-producer, Arun Pandey recently reminisced his experience on collaborating with Sushant Singh Rajput to bring the iconic cricketer's life on the silver screen.

While there is no one like Mahendra Singh Dhoni himself, Sushant Singh Rajput left no stone unturned to pull off M.S. Dhoni on the big screen. The actor spent nine months learning the nuances of M.S. Dhoni and practised his helicopter shot to perfection. "He used to say it often to me that ‘I hope I am able to deliver, else Mahi’s millions of fans will not forgive me ever’. But the hard work that he did, I was sure that he would do a fine job and he did," Arun Pandey told PTI. Such was his dedication that by the end of the shoot, Sushant had become more than a decent cricketer, something Dhoni also acknowledged.

"He used to ask a lot of questions to Mahi, the little things that make the difference. The fact they both had a Bihar connection also helped them develop a bond," Arun Pandey recalled. M.S. Dhoni played for Air India and stayed in Delhi for a long period of time. "I always cherish the time when Mahi and I took Sushant to his Air India Colony house in Delhi. He went with us as Mahi recollected his old days and things like where he used to sit and eat, Sushant would do the same to feel the character," Arun added.

"There was a spot in the house where Mahi used to lie down on the ground and Sushant did that too. He always felt very lucky to be playing Dhoni’s character," he said. Arun Pandey went on about Sushant Singh Rajput's hard work and dedication to step into the shoes of Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Talking about Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise and the possibility of a sequel, he said, "There were no plans for a sequel, and with him not being with us, I don’t think it is even a possibility. The news of him passing away is unbelievable."

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s servant reveals details about his last days; Says ‘He was disturbed from last 10 days’

Credits :PTI

Share your comment ×