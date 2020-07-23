Sushant Singh Rajput: Filmmaker Rumi Jaffery arrives at Bandra police station to record statement in the case

As a part of the recent development in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, director Rumi Jaffery has been snapped at Bandra station today.

(Trigger Warning)

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, which left the nation heartbroken and in shock, has also left several questions unanswered. To recall, the 34 year old actor was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14. According to media reports, Sushant had died of suicide. The media reports also suggested that he was battling depression for quite some time. While the cops didn’t recover any suicide note in the case, they have been investigating the matter and are probing people associated with Sushant.

As per a recent development, filmmaker Rumi Jaffery has been snapped at Bandra station as he was making his way to record the statement in the case. Reportedly, the filmmaker was planning to direct Sushant and his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty in his next film, making it as the couple’s first collaboration. Besides, Rumi, who was a close friend of Sushant, also claimed that the late actor wanted to quit acting and start farming.

Apart from Rumi, the police have interrogated several other people including Rhea, Sushant’s last co-star Sanjana Sanghi, Mukesh Chhabra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Yash Raj Films head honcho Aditya Chopra, YRF casting director Shanoo Sharma etc. Meanwhile, Rhea has demanded a CBI enquiry in the case to know the reason behind Sushant’s drastic step.

If you need support or know someone who is struggling, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

