Sushant Singh Rajput flexes his abs as he rehearses to Mera Tera Boyfriend in BTS video & fans are all hearts

Sushant Singh Rajput broke a millions heart when he died by suicide on June 14, 2020 and sent shockwaves across the nation so much so that neither his fans nor his friends and family have come to terms with the fact that this Kai Po Che actor is no longer with us anymore. Ever since Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise, fans of the actor have been digging deep into the archives to share his throwback and unseen photos and videos on social media and today, we got our hands on a throwback video of the actor wherein he is seen rehearsing to Main Tera Boyfriend from the film Raabta. Well, the film wasn’t a hit at the box office, however, this song was a massive hit.

In the said video, we can see a shirtless Sushant, flexing his abs, rehearsing with his choreographer and let us tell you, we just can’t get our eyes off Sushant and his dance moves because boy, he was clearly one of the finest dances of the town. Yesterday, Instagram memorialised Sushant Singh’s account, adding “remembering” to his bio, and this, is a first for any account on Instagram. According to the photo-video sharing website, no one can log into a memorialised account and the posts that were shared by the deceased person, including photos and videos, stay on their page and are visible to the users they were shared with. Also, once the account is memorialised, no one will be able to make changes to any of the existing posts or information.

That said, Sushant’s death is being investigated by the Mumbai Police and the Mumbai police, so far, have interrogated and recorded statements of over 13 people, including actor’s family members and close friends, including actor Rhea Chakraborty. Also, the police have sent a letter to Yash Raj Films seeking details of the contracts it had signed with him

