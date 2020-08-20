Sushant Singh Rajput: Former CBI director says Rhea Chakraborty may not be arrested for abetment of suicide

Sushant Singh Rajput's case has been finally handed over to the CBI. The agency's former director AP Singh, however, has a different prediction for Rhea Chakraborty.

(Trigger Warning)

19th August proved to be a historical day for all the fans and loved ones of Sushant Singh Rajput. The Supreme Court finally gave its verdict regarding Rhea Chakraborty’s plea for transfer of the case to Mumbai. It has finally ordered for the transfer of the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Earlier, Sushant’s father KK Singh lodged an FIR against Rhea and five other people on charges of abetment of suicide, siphoning of money, and other allegations.

Former CBI director AP Singh has recently spoken up on the entire matter in an exclusive conversation with India Today. According to him, it is unlikely that the actress will be arrested based on such charges. That is because she had left Sushant’s house a week before he died. For the unversed, she had left for her home on 8th June while the late actor, on the other hand, passed away a few days later on 14th June.

However, Singh does add that Rhea may be arrested if something else comes out during the probe. He has also revealed the way in which the investigating agency will be looking into the case. According to him, the CBI team will take the help of forensic experts to look into the photographs from the crime scene. They will also look into whether it is a case of abetment of suicide or a murder. He further adds that a case like abetment of suicide is a difficult one to investigate.

If you need support or know someone who is struggling, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

Credits :India Today

