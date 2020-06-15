Sushant Singh Rajput Funeral: Kedarnath actor's last rites journey takes place amid family & friends

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise left everyone in a state of shock. From Shraddha Kapoor to Kriti Sanon to Sushant’s family, everyone arrived at the funeral to pay their last respects to the actor.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away at the age of 34 in Mumbai on June 14, 2020. The Kedarnath actor’s demise left everyone in a state of shock and today, his last rites are being performed in the presence of his friends and family in Mumbai. The actor’s father arrived in Mumbai in the afternoon and headed for the funeral. Sushant’s industry colleagues like , Kriti Sanon, , Abhishek Kapoor, and more also came to bid adieu to the actor.

The late actor was brought for the last rites at Vile Parle in the presence of all his loved ones. Sushant’s post mortem report stated that the actor passed away due to asphyxiation by hanging. The Kedarnath actor’s demise evoked a strong reaction from Bollywood celebs. Many stars like , , , , , Vicky Kaushal, and more remembered Sushant and expressed immense grief over the actor’s sudden demise.

Also Read|Sushant Singh Rajput demise: Nupur Sanon emotionally remembers her friend with a photo; Hits back at trolls

Reportedly, Sushant was allegedly suffering from depression for the past 6 months. The actor was found dead in his apartment on June 14, 2020, and it left everyone in a state of shock. His close friend, Mukesh Chhabra too was present for the last rites. Sushant’s demise has left his fans in a state of grief. Many of them have been remembering the talented star of MS: Dhoni: The Untold Story on social media with throwback photos and videos. Sushant was last seen in Chhichhore with Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma and others.

Credits :Manav Manglani

Share your comment ×