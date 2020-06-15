  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput Funeral: Kedarnath actor's last rites journey takes place amid family & friends

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise left everyone in a state of shock. From Shraddha Kapoor to Kriti Sanon to Sushant’s family, everyone arrived at the funeral to pay their last respects to the actor.
6806 reads Mumbai Updated: June 15, 2020 04:41 pm
Sushant Singh Rajput Funeral: Kedarnath actor's last rites journey takes place amid family & friendsSushant Singh Rajput Funeral: Kedarnath actor's last rites journey takes place amid family & friends
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away at the age of 34 in Mumbai on June 14, 2020. The Kedarnath actor’s demise left everyone in a state of shock and today, his last rites are being performed in the presence of his friends and family in Mumbai. The actor’s father arrived in Mumbai in the afternoon and headed for the funeral. Sushant’s industry colleagues like Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Abhishek Kapoor, Krystle D'Souza and more also came to bid adieu to the actor. 

The late actor was brought for the last rites at Vile Parle in the presence of all his loved ones. Sushant’s post mortem report stated that the actor passed away due to asphyxiation by hanging. The Kedarnath actor’s demise evoked a strong reaction from Bollywood celebs. Many stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Karan Johar, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Akshay Kumar and more remembered Sushant and expressed immense grief over the actor’s sudden demise. 

Also Read|Sushant Singh Rajput demise: Nupur Sanon emotionally remembers her friend with a photo; Hits back at trolls

Reportedly, Sushant was allegedly suffering from depression for the past 6 months. The actor was found dead in his apartment on June 14, 2020, and it left everyone in a state of shock. His close friend, Mukesh Chhabra too was present for the last rites. Sushant’s demise has left his fans in a state of grief. Many of them have been remembering the talented star of MS: Dhoni: The Untold Story on social media with throwback photos and videos. Sushant was last seen in Chhichhore with Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma and others. 

Credits :Manav Manglani

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Demise: Shah Rukh Khan to Priyanka Chopra and others mourn the actor’s death
Sejal Kumar: From being rejected at auditions & leaving an economic degree to a YouTube sensation
Himanshi Khurana on Asim Riaz, emotional breakdown, Tamasha, Khyaal Rakhya Kar
Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Check out the star's RARE facts
Time Machine: Disha Patani on dating Tiger Shroff, trolls, what love means to her, dance
Disha Patani’s Inspiring Journey In Bollywood
Love Talkies: Miley Jab Hum Tum’s Sanaya Irani & Mohit Sehgal on their wedding, fights, Nach Baliye
Here’s all you need to do to stay fit like Kiara Advani
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s love story will leave you surprised
What Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Malaika Arora & Mandira Bedi eat in an entire day
When Bollywood biggies set the stage on fire with their killer dance moves

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement