Sushant Singh Rajput Funeral: Krystle D'Souza, Abhishek Kapoor, Varun Sharma arrive to bid adieu to the actor

Sushant Singh Rajput's demise has come as an utter shock to the film industry and millions of his fans as the actor committed suicide. He featured in numerous projects which included Kai Po Che!, MS Dhoni, PK, Byomkesh Bakshi and more. Sushant was last seen on the big screen in Chhichhore. The news of the young and talented actor's sudden demise has sent shock waves all across. Not only Bollywood but even the TV and the sports fraternity are in deep shock over Sushant's sudden demise.

After and Kriti Sanon, Sushant Singh Rajput's Kai Po Che! director Abhishek Kapoor, his Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil co-star and Chhichhore co-star Varun Sharma have arrived for the last rites of the actor in Mumbai at the Vile Parle crematorium. They were snapped by the paparazzi. Abhishek Kapoor is donning a grey t-shirt, Krystle is seen donning a white kurta pajama with white gloves in her hand whereas Varun is seen wearing a white t-shirt with a white hoodie and a pair of gloves in his hand. All three are wearing face masks aiding by the rules. Sushant's Chhichhore co-star Tahir Raj Bhasin had also arrived for the last rites. Hours after the actor was reported to have committed suicide, Sushant's family flew down to Mumbai to attend his last rites.

According to Mumbai Police, the 34-year-old actor committed suicide and was found dead at his apartment. The police have completed the postmortem and as per the report, Sushant's died of asphyxia due to hanging, confirming that he committed suicide. "Team of 3 doctors have conducted the autopsy of #SushanthSinghRajput. The provisional cause of death is asphyxia due to hanging: Abhishek Trimukhe, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP)," ANI tweeted.

For the uninitiated, Rajput started his career with television serials. His debut show was Star Plus's romantic drama Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil in the year 2008. He made his film debut in the buddy drama Kai Po Che! in the year 2013.