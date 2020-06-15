Sushant Singh Rajput Funeral: Shraddha Kapoor arrives to bid her 'Chhichhore' co star good bye

Bollywood celebs arrived for Sushant Singh Rajput's last rites in Mumbai today. Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor, Mukesh Chabbra were seen arriving.

Bollywood celebs arrived for Sushant Singh Rajput's last rites in Mumbai on Monday. Kriti Sanon, , Mukesh Chabbra and Abhishek Kapoor were among the few ones who were spotted at the Vile Parle crematorium. Hours after the actor was reported to have committed suicide, Sushant's family flew down to Mumbai to attend his last rites.

As per Mumbai Police, the 34-year-old actor committed suicide at his Bandra residence on Sunday. The autopsy report has now confirmed the actor's death due to asphyxia. Sushant and Shraddha had starred together in 2019's Chhichhore which was a massive box office success. The film was also Sushant's last theatrical release as his last film Drive released on Netflix. Sushant's last film, Bollywood remake of The Fault In Our Stars, alongside Sanjana Sanghi has not yet released.

Take a look Shraddha Kapoor’s pic from Sushant Singh Rajput’s funeral:

Numerous Bollywood stars came forward to mourn his demise on social media. From to , social media was flooded with messages of shock and prayers for his family. Apart from paying their condolences, celebrities also urged fans and followers to seek help if depression strikes.

Deepika's post read, "As a person who has had a lived experience with mental illness, I cannot stress enough about the importance of reaching out. Talk. Communicate. Express. Seek Help. Remember, You are not alone. We are in this together. And most importantly, there is hope."

