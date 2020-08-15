  1. Home
Sushant Singh Rajput gets Certificate of Recognition from California State Assembly for contribution to cinema

On the occasion of Independence Day, Sushant Singh Rajput gets a certificate of recognition from California for his contribution to society.
Today, as India celebrates 74th Independence Day, California recognized the overall contribution of Sushant Singh Rajput to the society as he was given a certificate of recognition, and his USA based sister, Shweta Singh Kirti took to social  media to share a photo of the certificate and alongside, she wrote, “On the occasion of Indian Independence Day California recognizes my brother’s (Sushant) overall contribution to society. California is with us.... are you? Thanks for your support California. #GlobalPrayersForSSR #Warriors4SSR #CBIForSSR #Godiswithus .”

Yesterday, Shweta posted a video requesting the people of India to join her in her fight to demanda CBI inquiry into the late actor’s death. Later, Ankita Lokhande, Kangana Ranaut, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Mouni Roy and others joined the movement and urged for a CBI investigation into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. In the video, Ankita Lokhande said, “The nation wants to know what happened with Sushant Singh Rajput. Justice for Sushant. CBI for SSR,” as she held a placard with ‘Justice for Sushant #CBI for SSR’ written on it.

A few days back, the Supreme Court heard Rhea Chakraborty’s plea seeking transfer of the case from Patna to Bihar after late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s father, K K Singh, filed an FIR against her. Thereafter, CBI, in its final written submission to the SC in the Sushant Singh Rajput family vs Rhea Chakraborty petition hearing, has said that there is no question of transferring the case to Mumbai as there is no case filed or pending there. Now while the SC will pronounce the final verdict soon, friends, family and co-stars of the late actor have been taking to social media to demand CBI investigation in the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

