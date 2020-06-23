Sushant Singh Rajput getting nostalgic about his first ever shot in throwback video will leave you teary eyed

Sushant Singh Rajput had made his acting debut with Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil and became a household name with Pavitra Rishta.

It’s been a week since Sushant Singh Rajput breathed his last and it has left everyone in grave shock. Ever since the news of his unfortunate demise surfaced, fans have been paying tributes to the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor on social media and have been resharing his old pics, videos and clips from his interviews cherishing his memories. Recently, we also got our hands on a throwback video of Sushant wherein he was seen talking about the beginning of his journey in the acting world.

The video featured the Kai Po Che actor standing on a hilly area enjoying nature. While it appeared to be a casual video giving a glimpse of Sushant’s love towards nature, the late actor was seen getting nostalgic and revealed that it was the place where he had shot his first ever shot. Sushant said, “This is exactly the place where I had shot my first shot in a tv series. This is where I was standing. That was the intro scene of a hero.” The video was shot by Sushant’s dear friend Kushal Zaveri and it did leave us with a heavy heart.

Take a look at Sushant Singh Rajput’s throwback video:

For the uninitiated, Sushant had made his acting debut with Star Plus’ Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil. However, he became a household name with Zee TV’s Pavitra Rishta wherein he played the lead role. Later, he went on to foray into Bollywood with 2013 release Kai Po Che and gave several hit movies in his career of around seven years. Sushant was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14, 2020.

