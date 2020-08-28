  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput googled properties in Kerala, Coorg and not ‘painless death’ moments before death: Report

As per reports, Sushant Singh Rajput googled properties in Kerala and Coorg moments before his untimely demise; Read
47763 reads Mumbai
Sushant Singh Rajput googled properties in Kerala, Coorg and not ‘painless death’ moments before death: ReportsSushant Singh Rajput googled properties in Kerala, Coorg and not ‘painless death’ moments before death: Reports
  • 1
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Rhea Chakraborty, who is at the center of investigations in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, and also the prime accused in the late actor’s death, opened up about Sushant’s family in an interview and also revealed that contrary to allegations that she left Sushant’s house, it was the actor who asked her to leave his house on June 8, 2020. While as we speak, Rhea Chakraborty and brother Showik Chakraborty are being interrogated by the CBI, in another set of developments, it is being reported that the late actor googled properties in HP, Kerala & Coorg.

Yes, as per reports in Times Now, it is being said that moments before “Sushant’s alleged time of death disclosed, He Googled properties in HP, Kerala & Coorg.” Well, this clearly contradicts the statement made by the Mumbai Police chief Parambir Singh, who during a press conference had said that Sushant had Googled ‘painless death’ and thus, wanting to prove that he was depressed. Well, yesterday, during an interview, Rhea also talked about how Sushant wanted to shift to Coorg and was thinking about the same.

Also, it is being reported that the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is likely to summon Rhea Chakraborty in the probe of Sushant Singh Rajput's death, probing the drug nexus that has surfaced,

Check out the post here:

ALSO READ: #JusticeForRhea trends as netizens support as well as troll Rhea Chakraborty after her interview; See Posts

Credits :Times Now

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Destruction of hard drives to Shweta Singh Kirti urge to PMO
Surbhi Chandna on Naagin 5, chemistry with Sharad Malhotra, trolls & TRP pressure
From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma to Gigi Hadid, here’s a list of celebrities who are expecting babies
Sushant Singh Rajput never did hard drugs; Rhea was giving it to him: Lawyer’s SHOCKING allegation
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered; Sandeep Ssingh involved, has Dubai connection: Surjeet Singh
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Rhea’s blood test to Homicide angle
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty’s Drug chat
From CBI revisiting Waterstone resort where SSR and Rhea stayed to questioning Showik Chakraborty
Masaba & Neena Gupta on divorce, single parenting, marriage, battling social judgements
Questioning of house staff to Chartered Accountants of both Rhea & late Sushant Singh Rajput being questioned
Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan on Baarish, playing Kaira, friendship, memes, and YRKKH
Anonymous 56 minutes ago

I dont believe your fake reporting anymore!

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement