Sushant Singh Rajput googled properties in Kerala, Coorg and not ‘painless death’ moments before death: Report

As per reports, Sushant Singh Rajput googled properties in Kerala and Coorg moments before his untimely demise; Read

Rhea Chakraborty, who is at the center of investigations in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, and also the prime accused in the late actor’s death, opened up about Sushant’s family in an interview and also revealed that contrary to allegations that she left Sushant’s house, it was the actor who asked her to leave his house on June 8, 2020. While as we speak, Rhea Chakraborty and brother Showik Chakraborty are being interrogated by the CBI, in another set of developments, it is being reported that the late actor googled properties in HP, Kerala & Coorg.

Yes, as per reports in Times Now, it is being said that moments before “Sushant’s alleged time of death disclosed, He Googled properties in HP, Kerala & Coorg.” Well, this clearly contradicts the statement made by the Mumbai Police chief Parambir Singh, who during a press conference had said that Sushant had Googled ‘painless death’ and thus, wanting to prove that he was depressed. Well, yesterday, during an interview, Rhea also talked about how Sushant wanted to shift to Coorg and was thinking about the same.

Also, it is being reported that the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is likely to summon Rhea Chakraborty in the probe of Sushant Singh Rajput's death, probing the drug nexus that has surfaced,

#Exclusive | Sources close to SSR probe: Moments before Sushant’s alleged time of death disclosed. He Googled properties in HP, Kerala & Coorg.

Revelation contradicts Mumbai Police chief Parambir Singh’s statement who said Sushant had Googled ‘painless death’. | #SSRSuicideBogey pic.twitter.com/HeNrqI1HMn — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) August 28, 2020

