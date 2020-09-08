Sushant Singh Rajput got in touch with a lawyer after Disha Salian's demise; CBI to probe link: Report

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on 14th June, almost a week after the demise of his former celebrity manager Disha Salian. Read on for further details.

The CBI has left no stone unturned in probing Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. The late actor’s demise came as a shock for everyone. With speculations rife about the mysterious circumstances of his untimely death, a few sections of people also tried to join the dots between his case to that of his former celebrity manager Disha Salian. For the unversed, the latter passed away on 8th June that was almost a week before Sushant’s death on 14th June 2020.

Now, as per the latest reports, the late actor got in touch with a lawyer after Disha’s demise. For the unversed, Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty left his place the very same day when the celebrity manager died. It was soon after that the late actor contacted a lawyer. However, the reason behind this remains unclear. Earlier, the Mumbai Police reportedly stated that in his last few days, Sushant was searching about himself on Google that also included the illness that he was going through.

Amidst all of this, Sushant reportedly came across articles that were mentioning his name along with Disha Salian. Reportedly, the late actor deleted hard disks with the help of Siddharth Pithani, where there were mentions of the deceased celebrity manager. For the unversed, Pithani himself had admitted to the same in front of the CBI officials. Earlier, Mumbai Police Commissioner had stated in a press conference that the late actor exchanged WhatsApp texts with a lawyer in which he messaged the latter asking for the identity of Disha and the reason behind getting linked to her. As of now, the CBI will reportedly probe the link between the two cases.

Credits :Times Now

