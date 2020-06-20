Sushant Singh Rajput grooving with Hrithik Roshan on Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai in a THROWBACK video cannot be missed

Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise has left everyone stunned. While his fans continue to pay tributes to the actor on social media, we stumbled upon a throwback video in which Sushant is seen wowing Hrithik Roshan with his cool dance moves.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020 and left the entire nation mourning for him. From Bollywood stars to fans, Sushant’s death by suicide left everyone saddened and in a state of shock. Amid this, tributes continue to pour on social media for Sushant. And, we stumbled upon a throwback video in which Sushant is seen grooving with . While it is a known fact that Sushant was a huge fan of but actually, it was Hrithik’s debut film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai that inspired him to be an actor.

It was revealed in an interview with Filmfare that Hrithik's debut film inspired Sushant to work in Bollywood. Now, we stumbled upon a throwback video in which not only do we see Sushant grooving with Hrithik, we also see them shaking a leg on the song from Hrithik’s debut film, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. Yes, in a throwback promo from Hrithik’s reality show, Just Dance, we get to see Sushant leading the way while Hrithik follows his steps and grooves to the iconic Bollywood number.

In the video, we also get to see choreographer Farah Khan cheer for Sushant as he grooves with Hrithik. Seeing the throwback video of Sushant grooving with Hrithik, fans have been remembering the late actor who left for his heavenly abode at the age of 34.

Here is Sushant Singh Rajput and Hrithik Roshan’s video of dancing together:

When news of Sushant’s death by suicide broke, Hrithik too was left in shock. He took social media to mourn the loss of the talented young actor. He wrote, “Deeply saddened and shocked to hear about Sushant. My heart goes out to his family and loved ones. He had so much life in him . Extremely disheartening news.” Meanwhile, the police are investigating Sushant’s case and have interrogated several people including his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. Sushant’s funeral took place in Mumbai where Kriti Sanon, Rajkummar Rao, and others paid their last respects to the late actor with his family.

