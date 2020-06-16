Sushant Singh Rajput had 7 films post Chhichhore but lost all of them in 6 months, claims Sanjay Nirupam

Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise has left everyone in a state of shock. Taking to Twitter, politician Sanjay Nirupam expressed his thoughts on the ruthlessness of Bollywood and how it affected Sushant’s career.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sudden and untimely demise has left everyone in the nation in a state of shock. Sushant was found dead in his apartment on Sunday, June 14, 2020, and it sent shockwaves across Bollywood. Post his funeral, Politician Sanjay Nirupam went ahead and expressed his thoughts over the ruthlessness in Bollywood and alleged that Sushant lost 7 films in the last 6 months post the success of his film Chhichhore. The politician also had attended the last rites of the actor a day back.

Taking to Twitter, Sanjay Nirupam wrote, “छिछोरे हिट होने के बाद #सुशांत_सिंह_राजपूत ने सात फिल्में साइन की थी। छह महीने में उसके हाथ से सारी फिल्में निकल गई थीं।क्यों ?फ़िल्म इंडस्ट्री की निष्ठुरता एक अलग लेवल पर काम करती है। इसी निष्ठुरता ने एक प्रतिभावान कलाकार को मार डाला। सुशांत को विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि! #RIPSushant. (After Chhichhore’s success, Sushant Singh Rajput signed 7 films. In the past 6 months, he lost all of them. Why? Film Industry’s ruthlessness is on another level. This has resulted in the killing of a talented actor.”)

The politician claimed that it was due to the cruel ‘film industry’ that a talented star like Sushant lost his life. As per reports, Sushant was allegedly suffering from depression from the past 6 months. His demise has left everyone in shock and has also raised many questions in the minds of people. Fans of Sushant have been demanding justice for the actor. As per the post mortem report, Sushant passed away due to asphyxiation by hanging. Sushant’s funeral took place in Vile Parle, Mumbai on Monday. Kriti Sanon, , Vivek Oberoi, Rajkummar Rao, Dinesh Vijan and more were present along with Sanjay Nirupam and his family to pay their last respects to the actor.

Here is Sanjay Nirupam’s tweet about Sushant Singh Rajput:

