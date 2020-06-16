  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput had 7 films post Chhichhore but lost all of them in 6 months, claims Sanjay Nirupam

Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise has left everyone in a state of shock. Taking to Twitter, politician Sanjay Nirupam expressed his thoughts on the ruthlessness of Bollywood and how it affected Sushant’s career.
22154 reads Mumbai
Sushant Singh Rajput had 7 films post Chhichhore but lost all of them in 6 months, claims Sanjay NirupamSushant Singh Rajput had 7 films post Chhichhore but lost all of them in 6 months, claims Sanjay Nirupam
  • 3
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sudden and untimely demise has left everyone in the nation in a state of shock. Sushant was found dead in his apartment on Sunday, June 14, 2020, and it sent shockwaves across Bollywood. Post his funeral, Politician Sanjay Nirupam went ahead and expressed his thoughts over the ruthlessness in Bollywood and alleged that Sushant lost 7 films in the last 6 months post the success of his film Chhichhore. The politician also had attended the last rites of the actor a day back. 

Taking to Twitter, Sanjay Nirupam wrote, “छिछोरे हिट होने के बाद #सुशांत_सिंह_राजपूत ने सात फिल्में साइन की थी। छह महीने में उसके हाथ से सारी फिल्में निकल गई थीं।क्यों ?फ़िल्म इंडस्ट्री की निष्ठुरता एक अलग लेवल पर काम करती है। इसी निष्ठुरता ने एक प्रतिभावान कलाकार को मार डाला। सुशांत को विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि! #RIPSushant. (After Chhichhore’s success, Sushant Singh Rajput signed 7 films. In the past 6 months, he lost all of them. Why? Film Industry’s ruthlessness is on another level. This has resulted in the killing of a talented actor.”)

Also Read|Sushant Singh Rajput demise: Shekhar Kapur asks all to bring down the ‘system’; Says ‘naming few has no value’

The politician claimed that it was due to the cruel ‘film industry’ that a talented star like Sushant lost his life. As per reports, Sushant was allegedly suffering from depression from the past 6 months. His demise has left everyone in shock and has also raised many questions in the minds of people. Fans of Sushant have been demanding justice for the actor. As per the post mortem report, Sushant passed away due to asphyxiation by hanging. Sushant’s funeral took place in Vile Parle, Mumbai on Monday. Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor, Vivek Oberoi, Rajkummar Rao, Dinesh Vijan and more were present along with Sanjay Nirupam and his family to pay their last respects to the actor. 

Here is Sanjay Nirupam’s tweet about Sushant Singh Rajput:

Credits :Twitter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Demise: Shah Rukh Khan to Priyanka Chopra and others mourn the actor’s death
Sejal Kumar: From being rejected at auditions & leaving an economic degree to a YouTube sensation
Himanshi Khurana on Asim Riaz, emotional breakdown, Tamasha, Khyaal Rakhya Kar
Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Check out the star's RARE facts
Time Machine: Disha Patani on dating Tiger Shroff, trolls, what love means to her, dance
Disha Patani’s Inspiring Journey In Bollywood
Love Talkies: Miley Jab Hum Tum’s Sanaya Irani & Mohit Sehgal on their wedding, fights, Nach Baliye
Here’s all you need to do to stay fit like Kiara Advani
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s love story will leave you surprised
What Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Malaika Arora & Mandira Bedi eat in an entire day
When Bollywood biggies set the stage on fire with their killer dance moves
Anonymous 34 minutes ago

Oh my god...that’d be hard on anyone

Anonymous 44 minutes ago

He lost 7 films. Thanks to Kjo and his minions.

Anonymous 52 minutes ago

How does he knpws Ssr signed 7 films and lost 6?, he is a political person . Making claims. Another loser using his death.

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement